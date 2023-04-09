SRH Vs PBKS: Ex-Cricketer Opens Up On Harry Brook's Form In IPL: 'He Is Not Able To...'

SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad haven't had the best of starts to their Indian Premier League campaign and are yet to open their account at the points table in the tournament. Sunrisers will take on Punjab Kings in match 14 of the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are not been able to leave any impact with their performance and both the batting and bowling departments have let the team down. Harry Brook who was bought by the franchise due to his impressive performance in international cricket for a price of INR 13.25 crore in the IPL 2023 auction till now has not yet performed according to his reputation.

In the team's two matches played against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, Harry Brook has come up with scores of 13 and 3. Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel said that if Brook doesn't perform according to his reputation then it will become a problem for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

'It will be a problem for SRH': Aakash Chopra

"Harry Brook will have his match-up against Rahul Chahar because it seems like he is just not being able to read leg spinners. If he doesn't perform to the level of his reputation, it will be a problem for SRH", Aakash Chopra said.

Aakash Chopra also spoke on Sunrisers Hyderabad's dismal performance and said that he had predicted that SRH will be among the four teams to qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2023. "SRH look a great team on paper and we all thought they will easily make it to the playoffs. But the performance so far has been far from convincing. Will they stick to Anmolpreet or bring back Abhishek Sharma and then play Klaasen in the middle order? They have a good record at home but big players like Aiden Markram need to score big", Aakash Chopra said.

Coming to the so Punjab Kings on one end would be looking to secure a hat trick of defeats whereas on the other end, SRH would hope to open their account in the tournament at their home ground.