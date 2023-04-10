SRH Vs PBKS: Kaviya Maran Vents Out Her Frustration On Cameraman During IPL 2023 - WATCH

Sunrisers Hyderabad picked up their first victory of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Sunday with a thumping eight-wicket win over the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings. While the team made headlines for breaking their streak of losses, SRH owner Kaviya Maran became the talk of the town for another reason. During the IPL 2023 match being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, she was seen venting out her a cameraman, who panned the camera on her.

In video clips from the live broadcast of the match, currently going viral on social media, Maran can be seen asking the cameraman to remove her from the frame. Looking at the reactions to the video, it can be understood that she said, “Hatt na,” to the cameraman. While she looked frustrated at the moment, she was later seen in a happy and celebratory mood, as SRH cruised to the target of 144 runs set by Punjab Kings.

Who is Kaviya Maran? Everything we know about her IPL connection

Kaviya Maran is a well-known personality among Indian cricket fans, ever since she started appearing in and around the IPL as a franchise owner. Born on August 6, 1992, Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran and Kaveri Manan. She is the owner of Sun Network, which is counted among the top media companies in Asia.

She became a popular cricketing figure after Sun TV took over the Deccan Chargers franchise in the IPL in 2012. Since then, Kavya has been witnessed bidding for players at the auctions every year and is also seen cheering for her franchise from the stands. She officially holds the position of CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2023: What else happened during the SRH vs PBKS match?

PBKS reached a total of 143/9 in the first innings of the match, courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan’s effort of 99 runs in 66 balls. His stellar knock saw the PBKS total going from 88/9 to 143/9. SRH cruised the target in just 17.1 overs with eight wickets in their hand, as Rahul Tripathi and captain Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 74 off 48 and 37 off 21 respectively. With the win, SRH climbed to eighth in the IPL 2023 points table.