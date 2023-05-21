'They Don't Deserve Him': Netizens Hail Rinku Singh And His Heroics After KKR Vs LSG Match

The Kolkata Knight Riders were not able to go past the Lucknow Super Giants challenge in match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2023 and lost the match by a narrow margin of one run at the Eden Gardens ground in Kolkata. Knight Riders after losing the KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 match are out of the tournament but Rinku Singh who played an unbeaten knock of 67 runs has been the find of the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.

The Kolkata Knight Riders while chasing a target of 177 against the Lucknow Super Giants, started off pretty well as openers Venkatesh Iyer and Jason Roy added 61 runs off 35 balls but as soon as they fell, no other KKR batsmen including the likes of Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Andre Russell could contribute to their team's cause.

It was Rinku Singh for the Knight Riders yet again who scored 67 runs in just 33 balls. His innings included six fours and four sixes but at last he couldn't help KKR cross the finishing line as LSG clinched the thriller at Een by 1 run.

Netizens hail Rinku Singh for his excellent knock vs LSG

The netizens on social media as well hailed KKR batsman Rinku Singh for the excellent knock he played against Lucknow Super Giants in match 68 of IPL 2023.

This is Rinku singh, KKR batsman from Aligarh



He hails from a poor background, marginalised society, became cricketer after lot of struggles, scored 470+ runs this IPL.



He surpassed many greats this season.



Even today he almost won a match for KKR.



Players like Rinku singh… pic.twitter.com/PVauIV5ERN — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 20, 2023

This IPL will be remembered for Rinku Singh heroics. pic.twitter.com/GFqTicQeG8 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 20, 2023

Rinku Singh in IPL 2023 -



Inns: 14

Runs: 474

Balls: 317

Avg: 59.25

SR: 149.5

50s: 4

HS: 67*

4s: 31

6s: 29



Jaiswal was obviously great, but my EMERGING PLAYER OF THE SEASON will be Rinku pic.twitter.com/KWZVCc2LB9 — Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ  (@OverMidWicket) May 20, 2023

KKR doesn't deserve a player like Rinku Singh man. He needed just one support from other end to win the game 💔 pic.twitter.com/C0ShosvIPo — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) May 20, 2023

While batting first, the Lucknow Super Giants posted a score of 176/8 in which Nicholas Pooran made 58 runs in just 30 balls and also provided his side with the much-needed acceleration to the innings. No other LSG batsman got going and eneded up scoring runs at a slower rate. However, in the end, the Super Giants were able to win the match and they have also made it to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2023 whereas KKR are eliminated from the tournament.