Virat Kohli Leaves SRH Youngsters In Awe With Magical 100, Signs Souvenirs Later; WATCH

Virat Kohli’s sixth century in the Indian Premier League lifted Royal Challengers Bangalore to a much-needed win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. Kohli left the entire cricketing world in awe with his show, as he registered his first century in the marquee T20 league since 2019. After the match, Kohli was seen spending time with the Sunrisers team members, conversing with some and signing souvenirs for youngsters looking up to him.

In a video shared by the IPL after RCB’s win, Virat Kohli was signing bats, t-shirts, and caps for several Sunrisers Hyderabad youngsters. “Memorable souvenirs and infinite inspiration in there,” IPL captioned the video. “It is a legacy of the Tata IPL these moments. Inspiring new generations of players,” the commentator said on-air.

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore shake up record books

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old is now the joint-highest century scorer in the IPL, level on six with his former Royal Challengers Bangalore mate Chris Gayle. Earlier in the match, Heinrich Klaasen scored 101 off 51 balls in the first innings, lifting SRH’s total to 188/9. However, it was not much of a challenging target for the visiting side at the Raji Gandhi International Stadium as Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis amassed a 172-run opening stand.

In addition to Kohli's hundred, du Plessis’ contributed 71 runs off 47 balls, enabling RCB to successfully chase the target of 187 runs in the last over, with eight wickets still in hand. There were several notable records that were broken and made during the exciting SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 clash on Thursday. Here’s a brief look at a few.