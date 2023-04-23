WATCH: Fans Go Crazy Seeking Glimpse Of MS Dhoni Before CSK Vs KKR Clash At Eden Gardens

CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings arrived at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday, ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens. CSK clash against KKR in match no. 33 of the tournament, chasing a hattrick of wins. On the other hand, the home side heads into the game on the back of three consecutive losses.

Meanwhile, the MS Dhoni-led side arrived at the airport with a rousing welcome from their fans. In a video shared by the franchise on Instagram, cricket fans can be seen going crazy with cheers and applause, attempting to get a glimpse of their favorite players. Sharing the video on social media, CSK said, “Mind blowing welcome that make us go “How Rah?”.

CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings' chase hattrick of wins in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings will look to earn a victory at the Eden Gardens on Sunday and close in on the top spot in the IPL 2023 standings. CSK are currently placed third with four wins and two losses with two back-to-back victories against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, respectively. In the meantime, Kolkata Knight Riders are coming off three losses on the trot.

In their last encounter, CSK restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 134/7 in the first innings, courtesy of a three-wicket haul by Ravindra Jadeja, among other notable contributions. The four-time IPL winners then marched to victory as Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 77 off 57, with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring 35 runs in 30 balls. If Rajasthan Royals lose to RCB in the first matchup on Sunday, CSK can climb to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with a win over KKR.

CSK vs KKR: Full Squads for IPL 2023 Match 33

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu