WATCH: Havoc Breaks Out At Narendra Modi Stadium To Book IPL 2023 Finals Tickets

IPL 2023: Chaos ensued outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday as Indian Premier League fans looked to fetch their match tickets for the IPL 2023 Final. In videos currently going viral on social media, large no. of people can be seen waiting impatiently for their chance to get their hands on the IPL final tickets. In another video shared by an Instagram page, the crowd can be seen going out of control with people pushing and dodging one another in an attempt to get closer to the counters.

The issue of fans facing difficulty buying tickets for the final two games of IPL 2023 has become a major talking point for fans on social media. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 between MI and the home side Gujarat Titans on Friday, May 26. The winner of Qualifier 2 will then face four-time IPL champions CSK in the summit clash on Sunday, May 28.

Meanwhile, as noticed throughout the season, MS Dhoni fans have traveled and filled every venue that Chennai Super Kings played. Irrespective of the opponent, the games featuring CSK have been seen being covered with fans donning yellow outfits. This might be one of the reasons behind the fans leaving no stone unturned in their bid to book the tickets for the final.

What to expect from MI vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad?

Hardik Pandya and co. will face Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in the penultimate match this season, looking to reach the IPL finals for the second successive time. The defending champions finished at the league stage at the top of the table but suffered a loss to CSK in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, MI are coming off a dominating performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator.

MI vs GT: Full Squads for IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal