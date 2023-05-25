'What A Spell': Cricket World Reacts To Akash Madhwal's Match Winning Fifer In Eliminator

Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal broke the backbone of the Lucknow Super Giants' batting order in the MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator match. Madhwal's five-wicket haul led his team to win over Super Giants by 81 runs and knocked them out of the tournament. Akash was also given the Player of the Match award for his brilliant performance and he grabbed a lot of praise from the top names of the cricketing fraternity.

Cricketing fraternity lauds Akash Madhwal's matchwinning fifer vs LSG

A look at a few big names from the cricketing fraternity who lauded Akash Madhwal for his match-winning fifer against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 Eliminator match.

What a spell from Akash Madhwal🔥🔥🔥. Congratulations @mipaltan, great win 🙌🏾 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 24, 2023

There is something incredibly moving about talking to these young performers who appear on this magnificent stage. You could see what this meant to #AkashMadhwal. Well done @mipaltan on another fabulous scouting effort. And the #TataIPL that provides life changing platforms to… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 24, 2023

Here is what the other members of the cricketing world said in Akash Madhwal's praise

Former India batsman Suresh Raina lauded Madhwal said in his Tweet, "What a sensational victory for Mumbai Indians! thrilling win today! Huge congratulations to the entire team, and a special shoutout to Akash Madhwal for his incredible 5-wicket haul!."

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag was also impressed by Madhwal's performance and said on Twitter, "Akash Madhwal 5 wickets in the eliminator after the 4 he took in the last league game which was a do or die game . Such a delight to see newcomers doing well. This is the season where many of the experience guys have had a great season and many newcomers have made a big mark.…"

Legendary fast bowler and former Mumbai Indians mentor Zaheer Khan also heaped praise for Akash Madhwal and said, "5 for 5 Akash Madhwal bowled a terrific spell. First ever 5 wkt haul by any bowler in playoffs. Looking forward to a lot more from the young lad."

Mumbai Indians derail LSG's IPL 2023 campaign

Getting back to the highlights of the match, Mumbai Indians batting first at Chepauk they registered a score of 182/8 in which Cameron Green was the top scorer with 44 runs and Suryakumar Yadav also helped his team reach a competitive total at a spin-friendly track and played an innings of 33 runs. Naveen-ul-Haq picked up a four-wicket from Lucknow Super Giants' side whereas Yash Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi also contributed with two and one wicket a piece.

Chasing the target, besides Akash Madhwal's five-wicket haul, Piyush Chawla and Chris Jordan also picked up one wicket a piece and contributed to the team's wicket column. Marcus Stoinis tried to balance the team innings despite the fall of wickets and played a knock of 40 runs off just 27 balls. Stoinis didn't get support from the other end and at last, Super Giants were wrapped up for a score of 101 and were also eliminated from the tournament.