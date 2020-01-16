Aaron Hernandez Story: From A Bonafide NFL Superstar To A Convicted Murderer

Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez’s life epitomises the story of a spectacular fall from grace. Hernandez was only 23 when he was charged with first-degree murder of his friend and to-be brother-in-law Odin Lloyd. While he took his life back in 2017 in a prison in Massachusetts, new stories kept emerging on the convoluted life of Aaron Hernandez, especially after the release of Netflix’s documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

That Aaron Hernandez documentary, man... It's so crazy and sad at the same time



Him and Gronk were really in the brink of being the greatest TE duo of all time and it wouldn't have been close pic.twitter.com/wGBwDOhVz0 — . (@CreacyChris) January 16, 2020

Aaron Hernandez: A traumatic early life

Born in Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had a rather traumatic childhood. After losing his father in 2006, Hernandez acted out his grief by rebelling against authority figures. His mother Terri Valentine-Hernandez stated to USA Today, that Hernandez never got over his father’s death. Several reports also noted that he had an abusive relationship with his father.

Aaron Hernandez: A promising NFL career

Aaron Hernandez, however, excelled in school, especially sports. He attended Bristol Central High School, where he played for the Bristol Rams football team. He started as a wide receiver before converting to a tight end. One of the top performers in Connecticut then for University of Florida, Aaron Hernandez was picked up by the New England Patriots in 2010. One of the most dominating sides in the NFL in the 2010s, the Patriots boasted players like Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in their ranks. Along with Gronkowski, Hernandez formed one of the league's most dominant tight-end duos and also started in Super Bowl 2012. Recognising his massive potential, the New England Patriots signed Hernandez to a reported $40 million, 5-year extension in 2012, making him the second-highest-paid tight-end in the NFL.

Everyone who’s shocked about the details in the Aaron Hernandez Netflix Doc never listened to this podcast last year that highlighted all these same details pic.twitter.com/Cy4Hp30eha — Bossaline (@Carlos_Marcello) January 15, 2020

Aaron Hernandez: Subsequent downfall

However, his off-field issues kept plaguing his relationships in the Patriots locker room. Several reports stated that Hernandez was not popular with his fellow Patriots. Things subsequently went downhill for the NFL star after he was arrested on June 18, 2013, for the alleged murder of Odin Lloyd. While Aaron Hernandez repeatedly denied those allegations, after two long trials in 2015, he was charged with first-degree murder that carried a sentence of life in prison without a possibility of parole. Two years later, on April 19 2017, Hernandez committed suicide in prison, days after being acquitted on most charges in a different, double murder case (from 2012).

Did Aaron Hernandez kill Odin Lloyd?

While he was convicted for the murder, people still wonder how the incident actually unfolded and what is to the blame for Hernandez's demise. Many experts believe football-induced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and his multiple head injuries are to blame for his paranoia and subsequent murder. Meanwhile, some reports also claim that Hernandez's insecurity with his 'alleged' homosexuality can be reasons behind his downfall. The Netflix documentary is bound to shed new light on the tragic life for Aaron Hernandez. The three-part series, directed by Geno McDermott, has explored his abusive upbringing, relationship with his closest confidante and cousin Tanya Singleton (who died from breast cancer in 2015), his life on and off the field, his crimes and his life in prison.

