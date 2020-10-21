Anderson Silva Confirms Retirement, Halloween Clash Vs Uriah Hall Would Be His Last

Anderson Silva is arguably one of the greatest fighters to ever enter the UFC octagon. In a UFC career that has spanned over a decade, The Spider has made and broken multiple UFC records. Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and still holds the record for the longest title reign in UFC history at 2,457 days. For the past few months, the rumours of his retirement were swirling around in the MMA community and the legend himself confirmed the news this week.

Anderson Silva last fight: The Spider confirms retirement

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Anderson Silva made it clear that his UFC on ESPN+ 39 main event with Uriah Hall on October 31, 2020 (Halloween) will mark his final octagon appearance. Anderson Silva claimed that he loves the sport but has made up his mind to hang up his gloves. Anderson Silva said that though he’ll miss training and fighting, he knows it’s the right time and he's ready to face Uriah Hall before calling it quits.

“This is the last fight. For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC,” Anderson Silva added.

Anderson Silva last fight: Fans wish him luck for future

After Anderson Silva made the comment, fans from all over the world took to social media and wished him luck for the future. “You are the greatest of all time Anderson Silva. Thank you for everything,” wrote a fan. “I hope Anderson Silva defeats Hall. The man deserves that beautiful ride into the sunset, A beautiful farewell, A happy ending,” another added. “This breaks my heart, but I’m so thankful for all the years, and many amazing memories Anderson Silva has graced us with,” commented the third.

Although the tail end of Anderson Silva’s career has been rough – with one only victory in his last eight fights – the legacy he created in the MMA is there for all to see. With his legendary performances against UFC greats like Chael Sonnen, Nick Diaz and others, Silva is guaranteed to find himself in the UFC Hall of Fame one day.

Image Source: UFC.com