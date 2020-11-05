Antonio Brown Excited To Reunite With Best Friend Tom Brady Ahead Of SNF Debut Vs Saints

After a hiatus of nearly two years. the NFL could witness Antonio Brown in action this weekend when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints. The controversial wide receiver's last appearance was his debut for the New England Patriots, incidentally which turned out to be his final game for the franchise. He is set to have a reunion of sorts with Tom Brady at Tampa Bay and is glad to be offered the opportunity to play in the NFL again.

Antonio Brown debut: Controversial wide-receiver grateful for another opportunity

Speaking to the press for the first time since joining the Buccaneers, Antonio Brown is thankful to have received another opportunity after his one-game stint with the Patriots. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the 32-year-old said that he has a great support system in Tampa Bay, having previously played with Tom Brady and under Bruce Arians. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star said that he had been working out at parks and was hopeful of making a return to the fold one day.

Antonio Brown also heaped praise on Tom Brady, who lobbied the Bucs to sign up the seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro receiver. The 32-year-old said that the NFL legend is a great guy in his corner, is one of his best friends and has learnt a lot from him over the years. Brown also claimed that Brady was one of the great leaders and despite being the greatest quarterback of all time, the former Patriots star is always getting better, day in and day out. The 43-year-old also introduced Brown to motivational speaker and self-help guru Tony Robbins, who has helped the Bucs new signing get his life back on track.

Antonio Brown says Tom Brady is one of the greatest leaders - encouraging, always inspiring, brings out the best and wants the best for everyone around him. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 4, 2020

Bruce Arians, who coached AB at Pittsburgh, had earlier this year dismissed speculation that the Bucs will move for Brady's best mate. However, the Tampa Bay outfit eventually did sign the 32-year-old and Arians believes that Brown has matured significantly. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the Bucs coach said that the former patriots WR had matured after his time away from the game, and believes in giving second chances. With Brown's suspension over, he is set to be on the field for the Bucs vs Saints clash on Sunday, in what could potentially decide the NFC South.

(Image Courtesy: Antonio Brown Instagram)