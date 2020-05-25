Tom Brady Shuts Down Charles Barkley After Making An Epic Shot In The Match

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson faced off against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods in The Match: Champions for Charity golf game on Sunday. Woods and Manning emerged victorious at the end of the day as Tom Brady had a rather forgettable outing on the greens this past weekend. However, one of the most entertaining moments from The Match was the banter between NFL veteran Tom Brady and former NBA superstar Charles Barkley. Former NBA star turned sports commentator Charles Barkley took sly digs at Tom Brady throughout the course of the match. However, in classic Tom Brady fashion, the NFL icon shut Charles Barkley down with an epic putt.

The Match Champions for charity

Tom Brady tears pants on live television in the match against Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods

Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess... https://t.co/PJBPyFWowI — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

Tom Brady hits out at Charles Barkley after making an epic shot

I thought this was CHAMPIONS for charity Chuck...🤔 https://t.co/Vzu3xZQxOk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 25, 2020

Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson lose to Peyton Manning Tiger Woods

Tom Brady's rough performance on the front nine had many questioning whether he should hold a golf club again. Charles Barkley, who was one of the live commentators for the event, was constantly trying to irk Brady who seemed to find it tough to find his groove in the middle. At one point, Charles Barkley went on to say that he would donate $50,000 himself if Tom Brady managed to make the green (which he missed by a good mile).

However, it was Tom Brady who had the last laugh as he managed to pull off a stunning putt to shock everyone, including the spectating Charles Barkley. Tom Brady was heard saying, “Take a suck of that, Chuck. Shut your mouth, Chuck. Take a load of that medicine. Get your b**t out of here. That’s what I needed.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Phil Mickelson ended up losing the match by one hole but The Match: Champions for Charity helped raise $20 million for coronavirus relief and another $100,000 by meeting the challenge of Brooks Koepka.

Tom Brady and Charles Barkley's hilarious banter from Sunday

Hilarious exchange between Charles and Brady



Charles bet Brady $50,000 to keep it on the green.



Charles: "You know Tom, I should've just said if you can keep it on the planet."



Brady: "When does football season starts? I'm ready.."pic.twitter.com/srCsxbdbHW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 24, 2020

