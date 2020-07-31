Brandi Rhodes Forced To Shut Down Twitter DMs After Fans Bombarded With "X-rated Pictures"

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes says she does not accept direct messages (DMs) on Twitter any more after fans constantly bombarded her messages section with inappropriate content. The wife of the former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and current Executive VP of AEW, Brandi said she used Twitter DMs to connect with others over business proposals and other opportunities. Due to the influx of people sending her "pictures of their genitalia", she was forced to shut it all down for good.

Also Read | Jon Moxley Calls Vince McMahon A ‘madman,’ Reveals The Difference Between WWE And AEW

“I actually stopped looking at DMs. I’ve stopped accepting direct messages," Brandi Rhodes said during her interview CHRISTY. “For a while, I had them open because I wanted, if there were real opportunities in the first year that people really wanted to communicate about, different partnership opportunities or non-profit organizations, things I should know about, I wanted that to be open. But there is a limit to what I can handle of people sending me pictures of their genitalia. So I’m not open publicly to DMs anymore."

Brandi Rhodes further revealed the same was the case with her husband Cody, who does respond to any sort of text messages - while not for the same reason. "If you ask anybody, you can barely get him to respond to a text message, let alone an email, let alone a message via social media. So, shoot all your shots, but he’s probably not going to see them."

Brandi Rhodes talks about #SpeakingOut movement in AEW; watch

Also Read | AEW’s Big Swole Recalls Making Brock Lesnar Laugh & Getting Pranked By Seth Rollins In WWE

Brandi left WWE along with Cody in 2016. Both have since been seen as an on-screen pair with Brandi serving as her husband's valet on several occasions. The 37-year-old former model/reporter has also been involved in several storylines along with Cody. Last year, Cody Rhodes along with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega founded AEW with the help of the financial muscle of American billionaire Shahid Khan and his son, Tony Khan.

Since its inception, AEW has been closely competing with WWE for viewership and ratings. While WWE remains the top dog professional wrestling, AEW's rise over the last 18 months has been phenomenal. Several top WWE superstars like Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose), Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho, Jake Hager (formerly Jack Swagger) jumped ship to AEW where there is more creative freedom for the wrestlers as compared to their former employers.

Also Read | Jon Moxley Defeats Brian Cage To Retain His Title At AEW Fight For The Fallen 2020

Also Read | AEW Dynamite Results: Omega And Page Retain Their Title; Allin And Moxley Win Too

(Image Credits: Brandi Rhodes Instagram Handle)