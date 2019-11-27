Brock Lesnar's Daughter Mya Lynn Is Sixth-best Shot Putter In The US

It is no secret that Brock Lesnar is one of the most remarkable athletes in recent sports history. The agility Lesnar has exhibited for a person of his size, makes him one of the most impactful combat sports athletes in the last two decades. His daughter Mya Lesnar has not strayed away from her father's athletic background and will now become a part of the Arizona State Sun Devils Track and Field/Cross Country team.

Brock Lesnar's daughter is sixth-best shot putter in the country

The Arizona State University fields its sports teams under the name of the "Sun Devils". The official account for the Sun Devils Track and Field Team shared an announcement of the signing of Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, to the Sun Devils. While much is publicly not known about Lesnar's admission into the college, it is probable that she has received a scholarship for her athletic achievements. According to the post, Lesnar is a Minnesota State Champion and the sixth-best shot putter in the United States. In 2019, Lesnar has participated in shot put and discus throw.

Mya Lesnar is a Minnesota state champion, the sixth-best shot-putter in the country and a future Sun Devil!



Welcome to the #SunDevilFamily!#ForksUp😈 pic.twitter.com/OAH7NySPF6 — Sun Devil TFXC (@SunDevilTFXC) November 22, 2019

Brock Lesnar is currently married to ex-WWE Diva 'Sable' and has two sons with her. Before this marriage, Lesnar was engaged to Nicole McClain, with whom he had two children - Mya and Luke. Lesnar has remained very secretive about his personal life.

Lesnar retains the WWE Championship by a whisker

Brock Lesnar had attacked and brutalised Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominick, leading to their fight in this Sunday's Survivor Series. Underdog Mysterio got a great amount of momentum in the No DQ fight against Lesnar and delivered Lesnar with the beating of a lifetime. Even Dominick got involved and performed a frog splash on Lesnar. Lesnar eventually got the win and retained his championship in a match that provided fans with many memorable moments.

