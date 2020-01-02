Chris Jericho And Wife Jessica Lockhart Renew Wedding Vows On New Year's Eve 2019

The end of 2019 saw many love stories blossoming in the world of wrestling. As the year closed out, we saw 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair announcing her engagement to the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) United States Champion Andrade. But it was former WWE and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star and Chris Jericho, who grabbed headlines as he and wife, Jessica Lockhart renewed their wedding vows at the break of the New Year.

Congrats to @IAmJericho & Jessica on their lovely vow renewal last night. Cool being 1 of 5 to be at both ceremonies! Also great to meet & hang with @JesseKage & his lovely wife. Oh, and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/R2tLtvGfx5 — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) January 1, 2020

Chris Jericho celebrates with his family

Chris Jericho married his wife in 2000. The couple have three children – Ash, SiSi and Chey. Wrestling announcer and a friend of the couple, David Penzer congratulated them on social media on the occasion as they celebrated the renewal of their wedding vows.

Happy New Year! Are you gonna be having #ALittleBitOfTheBubbly tonight? If so film & post it and we will retweet! @AEWrestling @nockingpoint pic.twitter.com/snYLAFiC85 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 31, 2019

Penzer tweeted a picture of the happy couple posing with their friends at the ceremony. In his message, he congratulated Chris Jericho and Jessica for renewing their vows. He further added that it was cool to be one of the five people who were invited to both ceremonies – the actual wedding and the renewal of vows. As an afterthought, he also wished the couple a happy New Year.

That wasn’t the intent at all. I was merely stating that I want @JonMoxley to do more than just join the IC. I want him to be an equal partner in the #InnerCircle with me. https://t.co/F7k6TmhCn3 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 2, 2020

Chris Jericho is known to keep a tight circle of friends and he believes that people must earn their way into that circle. It was no wonder Penzer was thrilled to be on the invited list. Things are looking good for Chris Jericho ahead of 2020. He is the reigning AEW World Champion and everything is looking good on the home front too. Fans can hope to see a lot more of the Y2K magic this year.