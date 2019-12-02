WWE: Chris Jericho Is Now Selling Sparkling Wine; It's Called 'A Little Bit Of The Bubbly'

WWE legend Chris Jericho, who is currently the AEW World Championship titleholder, recently launched sparkling wine after his 'a little bit of the bubbly' catchphrase became a viral sensation. The 49-year-old won the inaugural AEW World Championship beating Adam Page at All Elite Wrestling’s All Out PPV in August 2019. As a former WWE superstar, Jericho was famous for his ahtletic moves in the ring. His famous 'Walls of Jericho' submission move too had its share of fans.

After his victory, the wrestling veteran Chris Jericho cut a superb promo as he enjoyed his title celebration. He excitedly found 'a little bit of the bubbly.' The sparkling wine, which is named as "A Little Bit of the Bubbly", is now available on Nocking Point for pre-ordering. According to Nocking Point, Chris Jericho consulted a winemaker and also helped with the label art for the sparkling wine alongside Brian Brown and AEW.

Chris Jericho's sparkling wine

The sparkling wine is scheduled to release on December 5, 2019. The description for the wine read: “The inspiration was sparked by Chris Jericho's one-man backstage celebration after winning the first AEW World Champion[ship] title on Sept 1, 2019, when he revelled with a little of the bubbly.”

Demand is high

Chris Jericho recently revealed that the wine has become an instant hit with fans and the demand has been high with an Instagram post. According to the AEW Championship titleholder, 10,000 bottles of "A Little Bit of the Bubbly" have sold in just over two days. Isn't that just amazing?