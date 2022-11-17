Complete Drivers Lineup For F1 2023 Season After Haas Rope In Nico Hulkenberg

Haas F1 team made it official on Thursday that German driver Mick Schumacher will be replaced by his countrymen Nico Hulkenberg in the F1 2023 starting grid. With the announcement, Schumacher joined drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Nicholas Latifi who don’t have seats for next season. While Vettel is set to bid adieu to the sport, Ricciardo, Schumacher, and Latifi have been dropped by their respective teams.

Meanwhile, Hulkenberg will drive for the American racing outfit for the entire 2023 season, having served as a test and reserve driver for Aston Martin in 2021 and 2022. Hulkenberg’s last full season in the sport was in 2019 when he partnered Aussie star Ricciardo in the French outfit Renault. On the other hand, Oscar Piastri to McLaren, Nyck de Vries to Alpha Tauri, Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin, and Pierre Gasly to Alpine are some of the grid changes that will be witnessed in the forthcoming 2023 season.

It is pertinent to mention that Williams Racing is yet to announce its replacement for outgoing Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi. However, media reports heavily suggest that F2 driver and Williams academy driver Logan Sergeant is the leading candidate for the Williams seat. While the entire drivers' lineup for the 2023 season is almost complete, here’s a look at the updated F1 drivers' lineup for the Formula 1 2023 season

Formula 1 Drivers lineup for the 2023 season

Team Drivers Red Bull Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Mercedes Geroge Russel and Lewis Hamilton Alpine Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon McLaren Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou Aston Martin Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll Haas Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries Williams Alex Albon and TBA

Major shuffle in drivers' lineup for 2023 caused by Sebastian Vettel's announcement

The major shuffle in the drivers' lineup for the 2023 season started earlier this year after four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he will retire from the sport at the end of the ongoing season. This followed an announcement about Aston Martin signing two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso before chaos ensued in the grid. A legal battle involving McLaren and Alpine with regard to Piastri saw the Aussie youngster joining McLaren.

Piastri's move to McLaren, saw the British constructor paying Daniel Ricciardo a hefty sum of money for canceling his contract, as the Aussie veteran now eyes a return in the 2024 season. Meanwhile, Alpine then announced Pierre Gasly as their driver for next season. At the same time, F2 and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries was roped in by Alpha Tauri, after they failed to sign Indycar superstar Colton Herta.