Conor McGregor Excites Fans By Adoring Pop Star Rihanna In Recent Instagram Stories

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is a global superstar of sport and is quite a familiar face across the world. Since he burst big into the MMA scene, Conor McGregor has been spotted often with various celebrities including the likes of Rita Ora and Drake among others. However, Conor McGregor apparently thrilled his fans this week by lauding pop star Rihanna on social media. Conor McGregor posted a picture of Rihanna along with his wife Dee Devlin on his Instagram story and raised many eyebrows. Although the Irish superstar went on to delete the post later like he usually does, UFC fans were quick to take a note of it.

Also Read | Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Slams UFC President Dana White, Sparks War Of Words

UFC: Conor McGregor adores Rihanna on Instagram

Rihanna is not only a celebrity pop star but is equally regarded as a sports fan. Rihanna is a familiar face in NBA games and UFC events, while she also turned up to support the West Indies team during the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019. Therefore, celebrity athletes are very well acquainted with Rihanna and her passion for sports.

Conor McGregor has often received support from the pop star and he did not fail to reminisce that. ‘The Notorious’ took to Instagram and posted the picture where Rihanna is spotted alongside Conor McGregor’s wife Dee Devlin. The picture was actually snapped in 2016 when Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin went on to attend a live concert of Rihanna. Dee Devlin posted the picture from his official Twitter handle four years ago, but Conor McGregor revisited those days by taking it to social media once again this week.

What an amazing night at the @rihanna concert tonight! And can't believe I got to meet her!! #fangirl #antiworldtour pic.twitter.com/hmj2FClxXP — Dee Devlin (@DeeDevlin1) June 22, 2016

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor Displays Ripped Physique On Instagram As He Searches For A New Opponent

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

After a sensational knockout victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January this year, Conor McGregor is seemingly on the verge of finalising a “super fight” against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva. ‘The Spider’ recently challenged Conor McGregor for a fight at catchweight (176 lbs) and seemed confident about UFC fans wanting to see the matchup. Conor McGregor appeared to be equally interested in materialising the fight as he went onto accept Anderson Silva’s offer in a recent tweet. However, UFC officials are yet to confirm the bout from their end.

However, Conor McGregor has also been linked with several other matchups. A few weeks ago, UFC President Dana White claimed that he is planning to line up Conor McGregor against BMF Jorge Masvidal at UFC Fight Island. However, with time, the possibility of the matchup has faded away.

Also Read | How Deadly Is Conor McGregor's Left Hand Jab? A Look At McGregor's Technique

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor's Claim Of Earning $80 Million At UFC 246 Turns 'false' After Forbes List

Image courtesy: Conor McGregor and Rihanna Instagram