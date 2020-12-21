Joe Rogan On Jake Paul Attacking Dillon Danis: “Why Didn’t He Get Out And Fight Him?”

Although Jake Paul is not a top tier professional boxer, there is no denying that the YouTube sensation has injected himself into the sport, especially after his sensational KO victory against former NBA star Nate Robinson. As a result of his newfound success inside of the ring, the 23-year-old is eager to make a bigger name for himself as he has been calling out some reputable fighters in the combat sports and the MMA community. This includes the likes of UFC stars Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor, and Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis.

While Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are yet to comment on Jake Paul’s callout, Dillon Danis has been trading words with the YouTuber on social media for weeks. Recently, things between the two got even sourer when Paul launched a water balloon attack on Dillon Danis who was shooting with former UFC star Brendan Schaub on the street.

In the video, which Paul posted on his Twitter page, the YouTuber can be seen sitting in the back of a truck, which slowly drives up to Dillon Danis, who was busy talking with Schaub. Paul then started throwing water balloons at Danis, who dodged a few balloons while running towards the truck. However, before Dillon Danis could get his hand on Paul, the truck sped away, with Paul yelling obscenities at the 27-year-old.

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

Joe Rogan reacts to Jake Paul attacking Dillon Danis

The viral video received many comments from fans and pundits alike, but the remarks made by UFC colour commentator Joe Rogan seem very factual. During a recent episode of his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the stand-up comedian explained how Dillon Danis would destroy Jake Paul in a street fight. Calling Danis a “world-class grappler,” Joe Rogan said the Bellator sensation would break Pual’s arm and neck.

“Dillon Danis ran up to him and he sped away. Why didn’t he get out and fight him? Dillon Danis gets a hold of you, you’re either getting your arms broken, your neck strangled off—your head’s going to get popped like a zit—[or] he’s going to rip your knees apart,” he added.

