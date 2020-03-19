Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov Combined Net Worth, Salary And UFC Earnings

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest in UFC’s history. Even though the two fought each other at UFC 229 (2018), they still slam each other whenever they get the time. However, because of their rivalry, UFC has made huge profits, which eventually filled Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pockets as well.

UFC money: Here’s how much Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov earn

UFC money: Conor McGregor net worth: $ 47 Million as of 2019

In 2019, Conor McGregor didn’t feature in any UFC match card, but he was still able to make around eight times more than Khabib Nurmagomedov who had to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. The experienced Conor McGregor made around $15 million only from brand endorsements. In February 2019, Conor McGregor also founded Irish whiskey distiller Proper No. Twelve which by the end of 2019 sold more than 200,000 cases. However, according to many, if Conor McGregor would have fought in 2019, he would have earned way more than $47 million.

In 2020, Conor McGregor reportedly earned $78 million by facing Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 246. Recently, Conor McGregor donated around $1 million to the first responder charity created by Frank Siller. He said his whiskey company made a huge profit and that’s why he was sharing the profits with his ‘heroes’. In the past, Conor McGregor had said that he wants to ‘be a billionaire’ by the age 35 and the way he is going, it increasingly looks like his dream could come true.

UFC money: Khabib Nurmagomedov net worth: Around $ 7 Million as of 2019

Throughout his entire UFC career, Khabib Nurmagomedov has featured in 12 events and earned a total of around $15.6 million. In 2018, he defeated Conor McGregor and became a household name. He received $2 million for showing up and $40,000 as a bonus. However, $500,000 was docked from his pay after he started a brawl post-fight. In 2019, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his title against Dustin Poirier for which he got $6 million for turning up, $40,000 for the fight week incentive and an extra $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. According to many, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s earnings could be a lot more, but the Eagle doesn’t believe in brand endorsements.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

