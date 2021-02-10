Conor McGregor Slams Nate Diaz After Being Mocked For Dustin Poirier Defeat

Conor McGregor is still receiving criticism from fans and fighters for his shocking loss to Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 257. The Diamond stopped The Notorious One with a series of leg kicks, before taking him down with a barrage of lefts and rights to win in the second round via TKO. Earlier, McGregor’s rival Khabib Nurmagomedov trolled The Irishman for being “far away from reality” and recently Nate Diaz added to the harsh comments, saying, “You were f***ed up the whole time”.

Nate Diaz on Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

While talking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, The Stockton Slugger talked about the McGregor vs Poirier bout in-depth, revealing where the Notorious One went wrong. Nate Diaz stated that McGregor lost because he ‘didn’t want to be there’ and was in a hurry to finish the bout, going ‘for the kill’ as soon as the bell rang. Nate Diaz said that the former UFC double champion should have slowed down a little in the opening round, but he didn’t and eventually ‘got caught slipping’.

Conor McGregor hits back at Nate Diaz

Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before Nate Diaz’s comments grabbed Conor McGregor’s attention. While the 32-year-old didn’t say anything about Diaz’s analysis of his fighting style, he did mock the Stockton Slugger for sitting on a racing chair while voicing his criticism. Conor McGregor made a number of comments on Helwani’s Instagram post about Diaz’s interview.

“Look out we got a bad ass in a race car chair over here,” Conor McGregor wrote. “Cool race car chair bro. Vroom vroom beep beep hahahahahajw,” he added.

Damn it 😂 I have the same gaming chair too pic.twitter.com/kxQUCgpgEY — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) February 9, 2021

Both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have a long history as the veteran American became the first man to beat McGregor in the UFC. The two first met in March 2016, where Diaz shockingly stopped The Notorious One with a second-round submission. However, McGregor took his revenge in the rematch five months later, winning via unanimous decision. Diaz has since snubbed talks of a third bout with McGregor and instead wants to fight Poirier at welterweight.

Talking to Helwani, Nate Diaz said that he’ll be a threat for Poirier in the octagon as he will take the bout seriously. He also added that he will not “play f**king nice guy” like Conor McGregor did going into UFC 257. “I like the winners. I’m trying to fight the guys who are winning. I think Oliveira is the best fight right now. And Dustin Poirier,” he concluded, showing interest in fighting Charles Oliveira as well.

