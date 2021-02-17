Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reportedly Engaged To Model Girlfriend After Valentine's Day Post

While Dak Prescott is having a tough time with the multiple surgeries keeping him on the sidelines, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has reportedly taken a big leap in terms of his personal life off the field. The 27-year-old likes to keep his private life pretty private, but it is now being talked about after his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett posted a Valentine’s Day post that had people talking. According to the NFL rumour mill, the couple got engaged in secret, with Dak Prescott's girlfriend sporting a huge ring on her finger.

Is Dak Prescott engaged? Cowboys quarterback's girlfriend poses with ring on Valentine's Day, sparks rumours

Dak Prescott continues to recover from his gruesome ankle injury as his contract and engagement rumours continue to swirl online. The latter were sparked by his girlfriend Natalie Buffet's Instagram post on Sunday for Valentine's Day. The duo posed together for a picture on the beach, with eagle-eyed netizens noticing a ring on the 23-year-old's finger, traditionally reserved for an engagement. Both Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett are yet to reveal whether they are engaged and details around when they started dating are unclear. The duo had gone public last year in July.

Buffett is a 23-year-old model and has quite the following, with more than 28k Instagram followers. The couple had made news for all the wrong reasons last year after Prescott reportedly had people over his house in April to celebrate Buffett’s birthday. This was during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, and hosting 30 people at home was a violation of the Texas “safer-at-home” order. Cowboys teammate and running back Ezekiel Elliott had also attended the party.

Prescott meanwhile is likely to return to the Cowboys before the start of the new NFL season after two successful surgeries. The first one happened after the 27-year-old suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in the game against the New York Giants. An undisclosed second surgery followed two months later to strengthen his deltoid ligament, clean out the ankle and make it more structurally sound. Prescott is walking without issue, doing weight-bearing exercises and is expected to be ready for action long before the 2021 season begins.

Meanwhile, Prescott and the Cowboys are some way off agreeing on a new contract, but the 27-year-old will not be leaving Dallas anytime soon. The Cowboys are confident that their quarterback will return in the pink of his health and will make a push to sign their quarterback to a long-term contract prior to the March 9 deadline for applying the franchise tag. If no deal is struck, the Cowboys would tag Prescott a second time for a cost of about $37.7 million to keep him from hitting the free-agent market.

(Image Courtesy: Natalie Buffet Instagram)