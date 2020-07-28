Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 27 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup started on July 14 with hundreds of players competing for a daily cash prize and a chance to compete in the upcoming Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020). The Trios Cup is a daily three-hour event, where teams of three play ten matches for every session. The points from every match are distributed evenly for the final leaderboard. Only players ranking at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can only participate for the Daily Trios Cup. The cup is played in various regions over the world, both on PC and console.

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, overall standings and latest results from Chapter 2 Season 3: Daily Trios Cup results

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard for July 27

NA East July 27 (10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. BBG Kre, BBG Bucke, glizzy glad khan 3 10 322 2. cN 0ping Wkey, SEN Zyfа, nosh ψ 5 9 312 3. v0iL, cN Rocaine, vsB TеeJay 4 10 298 4. Degеn, Ajerss, Ιciev 4 9 296 5. Aspect SEN, Xoonies, OA npen 2 9 294 6. bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ 2 9 289 7. Gandhi dabdabdab, OA Crimz, sF Janik 3 10 280 8. XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz 1 10 264 9. EmadGG is a BEAS, NRG Edgey, Тhe Uzi 2 10 257 10. NRG Glizzy Unkn, bІakеps, vedΔ 2 10 256

NA West July 28 (1:30 AM to 4:30 AM IST) – Top 10 (PC)

RANK TEAMS/PLAYERS WINS MATCHES POINTS 1. Frapai, s0ftaimer, clg medusa6 5 10 352 2. XTRA Kenshi, mаken, TD Dog 暁 3 9 331 3. TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg 4 9 312 4. CoolPenguin48, Мony, jayrosez 2 9 288 5. MAUЯICE, cqrson, Mоjoo 3 10 272 6. moоch, Scrubzꓐ, Nobu Tragix 2 8 269 7. Оxyz, zKrit, FatBackwood58 3 9 262 8. aa phoba, aa kloshe, aa compy 2 10 245 9. bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ 1 10 245 10. NoahWPlays, KUHVN, Frystsama 2 10 243

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, July 19 results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3: Daily Trios Cup results

Daily Trios Cup leaderboard/winners - Top 3 (PC)

Daily Trios Cup results: Europe (July 27, 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST)

Wave Flikk, BL Аnas, Th0masHD - 336 points (4 wins, 13.30 average eliminations) NRG benjуfishу, 100T MrSavage, Atlantis LxTsHe - 321 points (2 wins, 13.20 average eliminations) softaimer Vadeal, OVA Noahreyli, rezon ay лол - 303 points (2 wins, 12.90 average eliminations)

Daily Trios Cup results: Brazil (July 27, 10:30 PM to 1:30 AM IST)

ME CARREA EL L2, 9z Rıquelmee, 9z Տanku - 320 points (1 win, 12.22 average eliminations) рitr0, O ItsFilipersa, VKS 100UM - 314 points (4 wins, 11.44 average eliminations) MSG Tecnyache32, 9z Geryache32, Tekkafiez - 314 points (4 wins, 9.90 average eliminations)

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, latest results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3, Daily Trios Cup teams

Daily Trios Cup prize pool and teams scoring system

As per the competition rules, 35 points will be awarded to a player for each win. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.

Placement Points

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th: 17 Points

7th - 9th: 14 Points

10th - 12th: 11 Points

13th - 15th: 9 Points

16th - 18th: 7 Points

19th - 21st: 5 Points

22nd - 24th: 3 Points

25th - 27th: 2 Points

28th - 30th: 1 Point

Note:

Each Elimination: 1 point

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, July 21 results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3, Daily Trios Cup Prize Pool

(Image source: Epic Games official site)