Daily Trios Cup Leaderboard, July 27 Results And Overall Standings Of Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite's Daily Trios Cup started on July 14 with hundreds of players competing for a daily cash prize and a chance to compete in the upcoming Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS 2020). The Trios Cup is a daily three-hour event, where teams of three play ten matches for every session. The points from every match are distributed evenly for the final leaderboard. Only players ranking at the Contender rank or high in the Arena mode can only participate for the Daily Trios Cup. The cup is played in various regions over the world, both on PC and console.
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
BBG Kre, BBG Bucke, glizzy glad khan
|3
|10
|322
|2.
|
cN 0ping Wkey, SEN Zyfа, nosh ψ
|5
|9
|312
|3.
|
v0iL, cN Rocaine, vsB TеeJay
|4
|10
|298
|4.
|
Degеn, Ajerss, Ιciev
|4
|9
|296
|5.
|
Aspect SEN, Xoonies, OA npen
|2
|9
|294
|6.
|
bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ
|2
|9
|289
|7.
|
Gandhi dabdabdab, OA Crimz, sF Janik
|3
|10
|280
|8.
|
XSET Knight, XSET RogueShark, BBG Haz
|1
|10
|264
|9.
|
EmadGG is a BEAS, NRG Edgey, Тhe Uzi
|2
|10
|257
|10.
|
NRG Glizzy Unkn, bІakеps, vedΔ
|2
|10
|256
|RANK
|TEAMS/PLAYERS
|WINS
|MATCHES
|POINTS
|1.
|
Frapai, s0ftaimer, clg medusa6
|5
|10
|352
|2.
|
XTRA Kenshi, mаken, TD Dog 暁
|3
|9
|331
|3.
|
TRNL Litzinio, TRNL LXDESMAN., TRNL Reg
|4
|9
|312
|4.
|
CoolPenguin48, Мony, jayrosez
|2
|9
|288
|5.
|
MAUЯICE, cqrson, Mоjoo
|3
|10
|272
|6.
|
moоch, Scrubzꓐ, Nobu Tragix
|2
|8
|269
|7.
|
Оxyz, zKrit, FatBackwood58
|3
|9
|262
|8.
|
aa phoba, aa kloshe, aa compy
|2
|10
|245
|9.
|
bughа, chap dont care, Avery ψ
|1
|10
|245
|10.
|
NoahWPlays, KUHVN, Frystsama
|2
|10
|243
As per the competition rules, 35 points will be awarded to a player for each win. According to Fortnite Tracker's official website, the Daily Trios Cup prize pool is $1,200. The team ranking second will win $900, while the team coming third will win $600. The cup will further be divided into several divisions.
