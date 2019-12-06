Dallas Cowboys Vs Chicago Bears Highlights From 31-24 Win For Home Side, Fans Brawl Later

New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and now the Chicago Bears; the Dallas Cowboys just cannot seem to dig themselves out of turmoil. With both teams going into the game with a 6-6 record, it was bound to be a keenly contested affair at the Soldier Field on Thursday Night Football. The Bears, however, mauled the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, courtesy of Mitch Trubisky's three-touchdown display. After the game, fans brawled in brutal fashion as things heated up between Cowboys and Bears fans.

Bears vs Cowboys 2.0 pic.twitter.com/8rcIxYhmb8 — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 6, 2019

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears highlights from TNF

With Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones coy about the future of coach Jason Garrett before the game against Chicago Bears, his position as coach of the Cowboys will have taken a further hit after the 31-24 loss against the Bears. The Dallas Cowboys just couldn't come to grips with Mitchell Trubisky on the night. The beleaguered quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in arguably one of his best displays for the Chicago Bears this season.

Mitch Trubisky was clever with his fleet feet as he used them to carry him to a season-high 63 rushing yards and the 23-yard exclamation point of a touchdown, which he effected with 13:22 left to play. Mitch Trubisky's starring display against the Dallas Cowboys came just a week after his impressive display against the Detroit Lions. There have now been calls of establishing Mitch Trubisky as the franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears, which is apt, considering his display meant that the Bears scored 25 points for just the second game this season.

Dallas Cowboy's offence stifled

The Dallas Cowboys entered the game as the team having the most prolific offence in the NFL. Therefore, the fact that the Bears held the Cowboys' offence without a touchdown after the opening drive until the first play of the fourth quarter shows just how dismal the Cowboys were on Thursday night. Furthermore, the Cowboys’ second touchdown came majorly because of a fumble from David Montgomery. Interestingly, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott failed to throw a touchdown pass until late in the fourth quarter. It was, overall, a disappointing showing for the Dallas Cowboys; one that is unlikely to go down well the owner of the Cowboys, Jerry Jones.

