Dana White Promises Two VIP Tickets For UFC PPV Once Coronavirus Crisis Dials Down

The entire sports community is suffering due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Almost every major sports league - including the likes of the NBA and the Premier League - has been called off and things are unlikely to get back on track until further notice from the government and healthcare bodies. However, UFC is doing everything it can to entertain fans amidst the coronavirus outbreak. While UFC 249 is still on the verge of taking place on April 18 with zero fan-attendance, Dana White has already promised something massive for UFC fans after the current situation dies down.

UFC: Dana White promises 2 VIP tickets for fans after coronavirus eradication

UFC president Dana White recently posted an image through his official Instagram handle in which he promises 2 VIP tickets for a UFC PPV event and a chance to meet him (Dana White) in person. However, this is only going to happen after the government lockdown gets called off and the fear of the coronavirus outbreak is eradicated from the globe. UFC fans will need to visit Omaze. Com/ UFC in order to enter the contest and win a chance of meeting Dana White at a UFC PPV.

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson update

Despite a global lockdown, UFC 249 is still on the cards for April 18. However, it is not going to take place at the Barclays Center or anywhere on US Soil. Dana White recently revealed that he has finalised the location for UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson, and it is going to take place with just ten people in attendance. No fans will be allowed to witness the fight from the arena but they can still stream the fight live via UFC FightPass and UFC Network.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of Dana White)