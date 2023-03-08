Daniel Cormier Left Speechless After Jon Jones' Incredible Win At UFC 285; WATCH

Jon Jones' first-round victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 not only shocked the fans but also left one of his old foes speechless. Daniel Cormier, who was at the commentator's desk along with Joe Rogan and Jon Anik, could not utter a word after Jones made Gane tap out. Jones and Cormier have shared one of the fiercest rivalries in UFC.

Jon Jones made a remarkable comeback at the fight scene at the recently culminated PPV event. The MMA professional was out for more than 3 years and returned as a Heavyweight to clinch the ultimate title. Here's what happened at the event.

Simplesmente, Jon Jones. O novo campeão peso-pesado do UFC. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/LsfhFYtPbT — Por Dentro da Luta (@pordentrodaluta) March 5, 2023

Following Jones' victory reactions broke out from the entire MMA fraternity, but Daniel Cormier's was about to come. However, on Wednesday UFC posted a video on social media displaying the reactions at the commentary table. Watch the reaction of Cormier.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier's Rivalry

In its entirety UFC has given birth to many rivalries, while many start after the fight becomes official and ends with a handshake after the announcement of the result, some have been marked in history as conflicts that will never end. Of those, Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov may have generated the biggest buzz, but a personal battle that apparently even made the fight fans uncomfortable was that of Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. The two created a spectacle both inside and outside of the Octagon. Although, the outside was a mess that they created during the face-off of UFC 214, inside it was Jon Jones who has gotten the upper hand over DC. The two have met twice in the Octagon and both times jones got the better of Cormier. At UFC 182, he got the unanimous decision win, and at UFC 214 he knocked out DC, however, the decision was later on overturned to No Contest after it was found that Jones was under an influence of a banned substance during the fight. DC was handed the Light-Heavyweight title. After what transpired a third fight looked imminent but it never took off.

In the following years, DC went to the Heavyweight division and captured the gold there. Whereas Jones continued at the 205-pound weight division. Though they never squared off again in the 8-sided figure battle with words on Social Media never ceased. Cormier is now retired from the fight space but has made a name for himself with his gig on the sidelines. He is now a premier commentator of UFC. Jones on the other hand is still not done with the ring contests and has made his successful comeback to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship.