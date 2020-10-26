DeAndre Hopkins Disrupts Trump Rally Ahead SNF Game Vs Seahawks, Angers Fans Online

DeAndre Hopkins caused a stir on social media on Sunday after he angered a group of Donald Trump supporters ahead of his Sunday night game against the Seahawks. A caravan of hundreds of vehicles circling Valley highways was greeted by Hopkins who swerved through flipping off people. Photos of the Arizona wide-receiver surfaced shortly after and Twitterati slammed the 28-year-old's actions.

Also Read: Isaiah Irving Injury: Cardinals Linebacker Carted Off After SCARY Injury Vs Seahawks

DeAndre Hopkins pulled over: Cardinals star swerved through Trump Rally flipping people

On his way to the to State Farm Stadium to play the Seattle Seahawks, DeAndre Hopkins angered a bunch of Donald Trump supporters after he showed two middle fingers while swerving through the rally on the I-10 highway. An outspoken critic of the racism prevalent in the United States, the 28-year-old was seemingly driving his black Ferrari with photos of him going viral on Twitter. Many supporters who were participating in the Trump Rally, claimed that Hopkins was driving his Ferrari recklessly, and seemed like 'trying to cause an accident'.

Also Read: Tom Brady BEATS Drew Brees' NFL Record With 559th Career Touchdown Pass Vs Raiders

@AZCardinals this is one of your own Deandre Hopkins flipping off people. Apparently weaving in and out of traffic during a Trump rally. Maybe he can set the example as a public figure and let people exercise their 1st amendment right. Great behavior from a Cardinal. pic.twitter.com/NgIzvmyrL2 — Jamie Ritchie (@jamieritchie_) October 26, 2020

No confirmation from @Arizona_DPS about the rumor DeAndre Hopkins was swerving or pulled over for driving through a "caravan" of Trump supporters.



The middle finger rumors are verified by this picture though. https://t.co/ipdIKC3qXj — Ryan Cody 🧼👋🏼😷 (@RyanThomasCody) October 25, 2020

@DeAndreHopkins My 8 yr old son was in one of the cars you were swerving in and out of as you were disrupting the PHX Trump Train drive and trying to cause an accident. You're a piece of trash. Make your political statements, but you out people at risk today. @espn @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/7tAuuyM5Or — Richard Williams (@rwilliams254) October 25, 2020

A Twitter user said that he was in the rally with his 8-year-old son and the Cardinals star was swerving in and out trying to cause an accident. The user called the 28-year-old a piece of trash and said that while he can political statements, he put people at risk today. April Garcia, another participant in the Trump Rally, told AZ Central that the driver of the Ferrari was driving quickly and making it dangerous to be on the highway.

Also Read: What Happened To Kenyan Drake? Injury Update On Cardinals Running Back

While it has not been confirmed Hopkins is the subject of the pictures, many slammed the wide-receiver for his actions. The Arizona Cardinals have yet to comment on the allegations against Hopkins. The 28-year-old has not addressed the alleged incident either. According to AZ Central, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said it did not have a record of a traffic stop involving the Cardinals star.

Also Read: Odell Beckham Jr Injury Update: Browns Star Feared To Have Suffered MAJOR Knee Injury

Cardinals vs Seahawks score

DeAndre Hopkins entered the Sunday Night Football clash against the Seahawks leading the NFL in receiving yards, with 601, and catches, with 47. The 28-year-old is one of the top wide receivers in the league and was traded to the Cardinals from the Houston Texans in March 2020. Hopkins continued his fine form on Sunday, catching 10 passes for 103 yards and a TD.

(Image Courtesy: DeAndre Hopkins Instagram)