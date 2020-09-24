DEN Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks For NBA Western Conference Finals G4

The Denver Nuggets (DEN) are all set to go up against Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) in their fourth NBA Western Conference finals game. The DEN vs LAL match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, Florida on Thursday, September 24 (Friday IST).

The Denver Nuggets started the tournament strong but suffered two straight losses due to LeBron James and team. However, they bounced back in the third game and ended up picking a win. Therefore, the upcoming game is important for Nikola Jokic and team as they could tie with the Los Angeles Lakers in WCF.

Fans can play the DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction, DEN Vs LAL Dream11 top picks and the DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team.

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, September 25 (India)

Time: 6:30 AM IST

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, Florida

DEN Vs LAL live: DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team, squad list

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team: Denver Nuggets squad

Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, P.J. Dozier, Gary Harris, Torrey Craig, Troy Daniels, Will Barton, Michael Porter-Jr, Keita Bates-Diop, Vlatko Cancar, Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, Tyler Cook, Noah Vonleh, Nikola Jokic, Mason Plumlee, Bol Bol

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team: Los Angeles Lakers squad

Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Talen Horton-Tucker, J.R. Smith, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Devontae Cacok, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction: DEN Vs LAL Dream11 top picks

Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, LeBron James, JaVale McGee

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray (PG), Gary Harris (SG), Will Barton (SF), Jerami Grant (PF), Nikola Jokic (C)

Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James (PG), Danny Green (SG), Kyle Kuzma (SF), Anthony Davis (PF), JaVale McGee (C)

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction: DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team

Point Guards: Rajon Rondo, Jamal Murray

Shooting Guard: Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Torrey Craig

Small Forwards: LeBron James

Power Forward: Anthony Davis, Jerami Grant

Centers: Nikola Jokic

DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win Game 4 of the Western Conference finals

Note: The DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction and DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Los Angeles Lakers/ Twitter