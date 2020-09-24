DEN Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks For NBA Western Conference Finals G4

The Denver Nuggets (DEN) are all set to go up against Los Angeles Lakers (LAL) in their fourth NBA Western Conference finals game. The DEN vs LAL match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 AM IST at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, Florida on Thursday, September 24 (Friday IST).
The Denver Nuggets started the tournament strong but suffered two straight losses due to LeBron James and team. However, they bounced back in the third game and ended up picking a win. Therefore, the upcoming game is important for Nikola Jokic and team as they could tie with the Los Angeles Lakers in WCF.
Fans can play the DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11.
Jamal Murray, Monte Morris, P.J. Dozier, Gary Harris, Torrey Craig, Troy Daniels, Will Barton, Michael Porter-Jr, Keita Bates-Diop, Vlatko Cancar, Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, Tyler Cook, Noah Vonleh, Nikola Jokic, Mason Plumlee, Bol Bol
Avery Bradley, Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, Alex Caruso, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dion Waiters, Talen Horton-Tucker, J.R. Smith, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Devontae Cacok, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard
Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win Game 4 of the Western Conference finals
Note: The DEN Vs LAL Dream11 prediction and DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The DEN Vs LAL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.
