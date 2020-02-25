Deontay Wilder Sacks His Trainer For Throwing In The Towel During Tyson Fury Fight, Watch

Despite showcasing the heart of a champion, Deontay Wilder fell short in front of Tyson Fury on Saturday night. He went on to lose his WBC heavyweight title in one of the biggest fights of his career. The undefeated Tyson Fury unloaded a massive assault on Wilder from the very first round of their battle. He managed to dictate the flow before making a final statement in round number 7. Deontay Wilder is clearly unhappy with the result but he is eager to run it back for the third time with Tyson Fury. However, former world champion Mark Breland will not be a part of Deontay Wilder’s corner in his upcoming fights.

Wilder vs Fury 2: Deontay Wilder sacks his trainer after the recent loss against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder’s cornerman and former world champion Mark Breland threw a towel in the ring when Tyson Fury was landing heavy shots over Wilder. However, that did not prove to be quite useful as Fury successfully knocked out Deontay Wilder. Well, things turned out to be worse when Deontay Wilder decided to remove Mark Breland from his team.

During an interaction with Yahoo Sports, the former WBC heavyweight champion said, “I am upset with Mark (Breland) for the simple fact that we have talked about this many times and it’s not emotional. I said as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield. If I am talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same principle of receiving. So I told my team to never, ever, no matter what it may look like, to never throw the towel in with me because I am a special kind. I still had five rounds left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight.”

(Image courtesy: Up News boxing)