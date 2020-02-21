Deontay Wilder VsTyson Fury Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Preview

The long-awaited heavyweight rematch between WBC champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is going to take place on February 22 at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The original fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury ended in a controversial draw. However, they are ready to break the ice on February 22. Both Fury and Wilder are yet to taste defeat in their professional boxing career and the boxing world is ready to witness one of their undefeated gladiators to go down on Saturday. Let us see how to catch ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’ live in action.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Net Worth, Salary, Earnings From Fight Against Deontay Wilder

‘Wilder vs Fury 2’: Preview

After an epic thriller in the original fight, the rematch is expected to take a bigger shape. While it’s hard to predict who is going to be the aggressor, UFC superstars and boxers have already assumed the results of Wilder vs Fury 2. Surprisingly, most of the celebrity fighters have picked up Tyson Fury’s name over Deontay Wilder. Take a look at Tyson Fury defeating Deontay Wilder by 10/1 in the predictions.

Also Read | Tyson Fury Could Earn A Huge £31M From His Rematch With Deontay Wilder

Wilder vs Fury 2 live streaming details: How to watch?

Unfortunately, ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’ is not going to be broadcasted in India. However, Indian fans can still catch the action live on the BT Sport Box Office app or online. If purchased, ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’ can also be streamed live on PC/Mac, iOS, and Android.

In England, ‘Wilder vs Fury 2’ will be available on BT Sport Box Office costing £ 24.95. Apart from that. SKY TV, BT TV, and Virgin Media will also broadcast the fight in the UK.

Also Read | Deontay Wilder Taunts Tyson Fury's Mental Health Struggle In Pre-fight Press Conference

Also Read | Tyson Fury Dips His Hands In PETROL Ahead Of Deontay Wilder Rematch; Watch Video

(Image courtesy: WBC.com)