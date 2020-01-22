Donald Cerrone Faces 6 Months Medical Suspension After UFC 246 Loss Against Conor McGregor

Donald Cerrone absorbed a lot of damage (in less than one minute) against Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 246. It was a devastating sight for Cowboy fans. Conor busted up Cerrone’s nose with deadly shoulder butts before throwing some final blows over him. Immediately after the fight, Donald Cerrone was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to stay out of the octagon for six months, following his medical suspension.

Donald Cerrone faces medical suspension after losing against Conor McGregor

According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s medical report, Donald Cerrone is currently suffering from a broken nose and mild orbital fractures. Thus, he won’t be allowed to step inside the octagon for the next six months. However, Cowboy is unlikely to stay inactive for the entire six months. If things look like they are progressing, Donald Cerrone can be cleared by a maxillofacial surgeon. However, Cowboy is out of UFC for until February 18 at least. Take a look at the moment that shattered Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246. It is indeed one of the greatest moments in the history of UFC.

Well, Donald Cerrone is not the only one to experience a medical suspension after UFC 246. Maycee Barber, Maurice Green, Ode Osbourne and Anthony Pettis had to share a similar fate after their losses at the year opening PPV. Maycee Barber has been medically suspended for her ACL tear till March 4. Anthony Pettis is out till March 4, Maurice Green is out till February 18 and Ode Osbourne has been medically suspended till February 18

