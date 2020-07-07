When PUBG Mobile Season 13 Will End And What Is New Season Date?

PUBG Mobile Season 13 is nearing its end, and the countdown for the next season has already begun. Following the end of the season, the game will see a rank reset for all the players before the Season 14 finally begins. Tencent will roll out a dedicated update for PUBG Mobile Season 14.

When PUBG Mobile Season 13 will end?

PUBG Mobile Season 13, which began on May 13, is set to conclude on July 12. This means that you still have a few days to finish off your Royale Pass, if you haven't already.

When does PUBG Mobile Season 14 start?

With PUBG Mobile update 0.19.0 set to go live on global servers, developers have finally revealed their plans for the new Royale Pass. The upcoming Season 14 will be arriving on July 14, meaning fans will have to wait for a week until they get to check out the new pass. And just like any other season of PUBG Mobile, players can expect a host of exciting new things inside the Royale Pass.

The Season 14 Royale Pass has been called "Spark the Flame" and features a host of new cosmetic designs. However, there will be a few changes this time around as developers are focussing on a bunch of previous designs to celebrate the Royale Pass launch anniversary.

There will be several new items including some new skins and emotes among other exciting rewards which will be part of the new theme. In addition, the season will also bring a bunch of unique characters to the game which includes the Nebula Hero, Fire Ranger, and Captain Hawk. Here's a list of everything that will be included in PUBG Mobile Season 14:

All-new themes, better level rewards, and new multi-form outfits.

To celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of Royale Pass, there will be a return of the Roaring Dragon and Dragon Hunter-themed rewards.

The RP Prime subscription collaboration with Google has been added and features both Prime and Prime Plus. Users will be able to subscribe to them simultaneously. It offers monthly, quarterly, and yearly subscription options.

A consolidated page for RP perks will be available. Users will be able to instantly check out consecutive purchase perks and preview other exclusive RP perks.

An RP Crate Luck Event has been added with exciting rewards.

There is a chance to display an RP-related message when returning to the lobby after a game.

Display of Airplane Ranking and other content in-battle have been improved.

Image credits: PUBG