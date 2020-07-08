PUBG Mobile Korea New Update 2020: Details About Livik, New Guns And Vehicles

Tencent Games has been dominating the mobile gaming experience with its popular multiplayer games, PUBG mobile and Call Of Duty mobile. Players from all over the globe have been playing these games since the lockdown began. Because of PUBG mobile’s popularity, the makers have been constantly working on new updates for the game. Read more about the PUBG Korea update.

Version 0.19.0 is here with a ton of exciting updates! ⚠️



Be sure to check out all the new weapons, vehicle, and and more available on Livik today! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/ASS3re9eON — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 8, 2020

The makers made PUBG KR version specifically for players from Korea and Japan. A number of pliers have been looking for a different version of the game than using the global one. Because of this, PUBG KR version is in demand. The makers recently released the 0.19.0 update for PUBG Korea version.

The update is not only for the Korean PUBG player but for everyone from any corner of the globe. Here are some of the additional features introduced in the latest PUBG mobile update.

New update for PUBG mobile

They have brought in a new map for the classic mode called LIVIK. It is a 2km x 2km map that can take up to 52 players. Using this map will help the players to experience quicker and much faster gameplay. This map has been created based on actual locations in Northern Europe. It includes a number of different locations like such as a rainforest, desert, waterfall and snowfield. Along with the map, the makers also introduced a couple of new weapons for the game. Here are the new additional objects for PUBG mobile KR new update.

New SMG: P90 New DMR: MK12 New Vehicle: Monster Truck

Introducing... Livik! Our newest PUBG MOBILE exclusive map! 🏞️



We can't wait for you to experience Livik in it's full glory! Try it in Beta now! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/U99zb3ypCY — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 25, 2020

How to download PUBG Korea apk in India

Download the TapTap app by scanning the QR code to get the download link.

Install the app

Search for PUBG Mobile KR on TapTap app and then click install it. This will start the download.

The app will be functional after the installation process is completed.

Similarly, the makers had also updated their characters and made their users extremely happy. They introduced a new character called Vector to the game. The makers also released an official tweet regarding the same. They shared a small video as well.

Victor is here! Experience the new Character System in PUBG MOBILE with Victor, a submachine gun aficionado who gives special bonuses in EVO Modes (aside from TDM). Complete missions in the New Character: Victor Event to earn special rewards for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/ZH3uO0Q4hD — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) August 26, 2019

