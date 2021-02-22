Floyd Mayweather Buys New-born Grandson An Expensive Rolex: See Pics

Floyd Mayweather once again lived up to his ‘Money’ moniker as he spent tons on a present for his grandson. Last month, Mayweather’s daughter Yaya, along with rapper NBA Youngboy, welcomed Kentrell Jr to the world. Despite being just five weeks old, the infant is now the owner of an ultra-luxurious Rolex. According to The Sun, the fully-iced timepiece is a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust, which costs around $45,000.

However, the baby's first new watch could be in six-figures, as it is fully customised with diamonds encrusted on the band and on the face. Tagging her 43-year-old father in the post, Yaya shared the picture of Kentrell’s Rolex on her Instagram story, with the caption, "KJ's papa got him his first Rolex".

Floyd Mayweather Buys His Infant Grandson A Diamond Encrusted ROLEX

Floyd Mayweather grandson: Floyd Mayweather’s impressive watch collection

Mayweather's extraordinarily generous gift is not out of character, considering he himself has an ultra-luxurious watch collection. A few years back, Money May bought ‘The Billionaire Watch’ which goes for around $18 million, made by Jacob & Co. According to reports, Mayweather bought the show-stopping timepiece after his 50th pro-boxing win against UFC megastar Conor McGregor, from which he made more than $300 million.

“Now if I go paycation for 30 days, I take 30 watches with me. But you know what, what’s crazy is this: If we add ten more days, I take ten more watches. But then I say, ‘f*** it,’ if I want to bring out the one and only, then I bring out the watch that costs $18m.” he said in an interview (via Sun).

What’s next for Floyd Mayweather?

The 43-year-old was scheduled to make his boxing return on February 20 against YouTuber Logan Paul in a special exhibition match. However, the bout was later postponed due to business reasons, with Paul adding that the bout will surely happen sometime in the future.

Shedding light upon the postponement, Logan Paul stated that going through business negotiations with someone as high-profile as Floyd Mayweather comes with its own share of complications. He said there are still some hurdles to deal with as Mayweather is someone who everyone wants to fight with.

Despite this, Mayweather is hoping to fight in a lot of exhibitions this year, including against Logan Paul. The pound-for-pound juggernaut took to Instagram earlier, claiming that he wants to fight Jake Paul after Logan if the Problem Child defeats Ben Askren in April. He also showed interest in fighting rapper 50 Cent by the end of this year.

Image Source: Yaya Mayweather/ Instagram