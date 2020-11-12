Floyd Mayweather To Return To Japan's Tokyo Dome In 2021 For 'something Big'

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather has announced that he will be returning to Japan in 2021 for "something big". The 43-year-old last made a trip to the far east in 2018 when he scored a quickfire victory over kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout on New Year's Eve in Tokyo. Multiple reports stated the 50-0 boxer raked in over $9 million for the exhibition match that lasted just over 2 minutes.

Floyd Mayweather plans 'something big' in Japan in 2021

Floyd Mayweather posted a short clip to Instagram on Wednesday, where he announced his team will be doing "something big" at the Tokyo Dome in 2021. "Tokyo, Japan. I am coming back in 2021," he told his 24.1 million followers on Instagram. "I know the Olympics is in Japan in 2021 but me, myself, Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and my team will be doing something big in Tokyo Dome. Trust line, I want to say thank you for treating me good and treating my team good. Japan, I am on my way."

Floyd Mayweather previously said that his exhibition win against Tenshin Nasukawa wasn't a one-and-done deal when it came to his business ventures in Japan. While he has teased a return to the ring in the past, earlier this year, reports suggested Floyd was close to agreeing on a comeback fight in the Far East, which would have seen him make a return in 2020.

However, those plans were derailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 43-year-old has not provided any detail about a potential 'Mayweather fight' in 2021. But considering his big return to Japan next year, it could possibly be a hint that another comeback is in the cards for the undefeated boxer.

Despite stating he has retired from the sport, Floyd Mayweather continues to train at the highest level. He has posted numerous clips to Instagram, showing off the rigorous 'Mayweather training routine' which mostly consist of intense sparring sessions in the gym and jump rope cardio.

Floyd's last major fight came in 2017 when he beat UFC star, Conor McGregor, in the 10th round via TKO. Mayweather walked away with a whopping $100 million payout from the fight, while McGregor earned around $30 million.

