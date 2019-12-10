Ronda Rousey Discusses Broken Hand Surgery In Excruciating Detail On Total Divas

Recently, WWE shared a behind the scenes video on their YouTube page where former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey can be seen visiting a hospital for surgery. Ronda Rousey broke her arm when she was fighting Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania 35. In the video, the former UFC Champion can be heard saying that she is not nervous at all as she has had multiple surgeries before.

“I am happy that I’m taking steps towards my recovery, and all I want to do is to make a fist again, I want to punch someone,” said Ronda Rousey before going for the surgery.

WWE Throwback: Ronda Rousey breaks her hand

WWE shared another behind the scenes video earlier where Ronda Rousey can be seen celebrating with friends and family despite losing her WrestleMania match. The match, which was also the last match Ronda Rousey ever played in WWE, is one of the most celebrated encounters in the company’s history. This was the first time in WWE history that women headlined WrestleMania. After providing the world with an excellent match, Ronda Rousey went backstage and was received by her husband Travis Browne and sons.

In the video, she was seen celebrating with her friends and her family members before realising that she had broken her right arm. She can be heard saying to her family that she has to get her hand checked because she has broken it while fighting Lynch and Flair. She then visits a stadium doctor with her husband. The doctor takes an X-ray of her wrist and tells her that she has broken her hand. In the video, Ronda Rousey can be heard saying that she knew when she broke her hand and this was not the first time that she has done it.

