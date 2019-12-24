Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Will Never Have An Intergender Fight In UFC

A few months back, the triple C of UFC - Henry Cejudo - sparked a new concept of intergender fight. He expressed his urge to go against the women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko inside the octagon. No wonder, the concept of a man fighting a woman grabbed a lot of attention but the fantasy match up never materialized. Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey believes that an intergender fight is a bad fight and she would never do it.

Also Read | Ronda Rousey Releases Trailer Of Her Upcoming Documentary Online, Video Goes Viral

UFC: Ronda Rousey slams the idea of an intergender fight

Without a doubt, Ronda Rousey is one of the greatest female athletes of all time. She revolutionized the women’s MMA division. The first woman to get inducted in the UFC Hall of Fame has beaten everyone on the roster before facing two back-to-back devastating losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Her unparalleled dominance in UFC ranks her as the ‘Baddest Woman On The Planet’. When asked about the possibility of an intergender fight, Ronda Rousey clearly said - ‘NO’.

Also Read | Ronda Rousey Discusses Broken Hand Surgery In Excruciating Detail On Total Divas

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Ronda Rousey expressed her disapproval over the idea of an intergender fight. She said, “I don’t think it’s a great idea to have a man hitting a woman on television. I will never say that I will lose, but you could have a girl getting totally beat up on TV by a guy which is a bad image to put across.”

The former bantamweight champion further added, “With all the football stuff that’s been happening, not a good idea. It’s fun to theorise about and talk about, but it’s something that’s much better in theory than fact.”

Also Read | UFC: Gina Carano Reveals How Dana White Ruined Her Mega-fight With Ronda Rousey

Also Read | UFC Bids Goodbye To Liz Carmouche, The 1st-ever UFC Women's Fighter Alongside Ronda Rousey