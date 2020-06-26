Gilbert Burns Hits Back At Jorge Masvidal, Says UFC Offered Him A 'great Amount Of Money'

Top-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns will face Kamaru Usman for the UFC gold in their upcoming headliner at UFC 251. When UFC chalked up the plans for the welterweight division, a number of fighters were offered the title fight against Kamaru Usman. Initially, Jorge Masvidal was being considered as the perfect challenger to Usman’s throne but after the American’s exit, UFC was left out of options. In the process, Conor McGregor was also offered a title shot in the welterweight division but since nothing turned to fruition, UFC offered the fight to their top-welterweight prospect, Gilbert Burns.

However, there was a lot of buzz regarding the paycheque Gilbert Burns is about to receive for his title fight. Numerous UFC fighters like Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz have already predicted that Burns has been offered a minimal amount to go up against Kamaru Usman. However, Gilbert Burns ruled out all those rumours and clarified that UFC has offered him a “great amount of money”.

UFC news: Gilbert Burns clarifies UFC offered him a “great amount of money”

While interacting with MMA Fighting, Gilbert Burns clarified that he is set to receive a healthy amount, and although he did not reveal the exact figure, the Brazilian claimed it was “great”. Gilbert Burns also stated that he has received more money than what the other fighters receive for a title shot. Thus, Gilbert Burns has already hit back at Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s comments about him accepting the fight for a minor paycheque.

“I’m happy for my situation, but I’m putting myself in that position to get those fights,” said Gilbert Burns.

UFC news: UFC 251 'Kamaru Usman vs Gilbert Burns'

UFC 251 is set to be the inaugural event of UFC Fight Island. Dana White has staged three title fights on the card. Gilbert Burns will headline UFC 251 opposite Kamaru Usman. Former 145 lbs champion Max Holloway will get his rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the inaugural Fight Island event. Meanwhile, Peter Yan and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will face each other for the vacated bantamweight title at UFC 251.

Image courtesy: UFC.com