JJ Watt And Brothers Set Up Outdoor Ice Bath To Aid Post-workout Recovery

The Arizona Cardinals' new signing, JJ Watt, is gearing up for the new season and has carved out a unique recovery plan with his brothers TJ Watt and Derek Watt, who play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt had a tumultuous last few weeks after deciding to leave the Houston Texans after a decade long career with the franchise. The 31-year-old and is now literally 'chilling' as he prepares himself for the new NFL season.

JJ Watt ice bath: Cardinals new signing prepares for new season with unique recovery plan

JJ Watt and his brothers devised a unique recovery plan as they prepare themselves for the new season, making their own version of an ice bath. After their workout, the trio took a chainsaw to the frozen lake in their backyard to try to cut out space for an ice bath. JJ wrote that they originally planned to use a chainsaw to create their recovery bath, but when the chainsaw didn't work they had to improvise and saw the ice out themselves. The trio posted pictures of themselves acing the ice bath, much to the surprise and shock of the netizens.

post-workout recovery.



(more like second workout, after the chainsaw wouldn’t work) pic.twitter.com/UibPxIzlAF — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2021

The Watt brothers are not the first ones to try unique workout methods this offseason. NFL players have been getting creative with their offseason workouts this year and the Watt trio is new to the bandwagon. Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett just recently showed off his 64-inch vertical box jumps and even his basketball skills. Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster has even been playing tug-of-war with actual lions.

As for JJ Watt, he announced that he is joining the Arizona Cardinals, after leaving the Houston Texans in the summer. The 31-year-old was released last month on his own request after 10 years with the franchise as the Texans continue to be in turmoil after their debacle last season. Watt signed a $31 million contract on Monday with the defensive end set to bag $23m guaranteed during his stay in Arizona. The former Texans star, along with Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald, is the only three-time winner of the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award.

JJ Watt net worth: JJ Watt salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, JJ Watt's net worth is estimated to be around a whopping $50 million. Much of the 31-year-old's net worth can be attributed to his career as an active NFL player, and his various endorsements. Spotrac reports that Watt earned in excess of $100 million during his decade long stay with the Houston Texans, with $15 million being his biggest paycheck to date. Watt was an immensely popular figure in Houston and raised more than $35m to help the city’s recovery from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

(Image Courtesy: JJ Watt Twitter)