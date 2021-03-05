Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Finalise Date For Their Wedding Next Year

A little over a week after giving birth to their first child, Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes have finalised a wedding date and a venue. Dating for years, the couple got engaged a few months ago. They recently gave birth to a daughter and will soon tie the knot next year.

Patrick Mahomes fiancee shares wedding date news with fans

"It’s wedding planning time," Matthews wrote on her Instagram. "We have a date & place wahoooooo". She informed about the year with a "#2022", fans congratulating the couple in comments. Mahomes himself is yet to comment on his wedding date but replied to Matthews with some hearts.

What is Patrick Mahomes wedding date?

While the couple let fans know the year, the finalised date is yet to be revealed. Fans expect them to reveal the date soon, probably keeping the venue private.

Is Patrick Mahomes getting married to Brittany Matthews?

The proposal took place at the Kansas City Chiefs ring ceremony, celebrating the Chiefs victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2020. As per social posts uploaded, Mahomes apparently proposed as a press boy at the stadium. He apparently proposed in a room with extensive floral arrangements, with the letters "Will you marry me" written near the window. "This happened today," Matthews wrote on her Instagram story later, tagging Mahomes while adding emojis. Patrick Mahomes even shared a story of Matthews showing off her diamond engagement ring.

The soon-to-be-married couple met at their high school in Whitehouse, Texas. At the time, Matthews was a junior while Mahomes was a sophomore.

On February 20, Matthews gave birth to Sterling Skye Mahomes. After announcing the pregnancy, the quarterback and Matthews had kept fans in the loop, sharing important milestones on Instagram. "Sterling Skye Mahomes," the couple wrote on their posts as they shared a closeup of their baby clutching Matthews' finger.

Over the past few months, some fans have also spoken about disliking Matthews, often trolling her on Instagram. Most recently, Matthews was called out for her pregnancy shoot – where haters accused her of trying to hide her baby bump. Matthews was also trolled for tweeting about Tom Brady earlier, especially as she appeared to be a fan.

(Image credits: Brittany Matthews Instagram)