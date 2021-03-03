Jorge Masvidal Says He’s ‘Fighting For Belt’ In September, Kamaru Usman’s Team Fires Back

Long time UFC welterweight contender, Jorge Masvidal, recently revealed that he is already booked to fight reigning champion Kamaru Usman in a title rematch later this year. However, it looks like Usman and his team did not get the same email about the bout as his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, claimed that “for now nothing [is] happening”. Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman collided at the main event of UFC 251, where the Nigerian Nightmare retained his title via unanimous decision.

Since then, both the fighters have continued to trade words on social media and in public, with Masvidal claiming that he lost only because he took the fight on short notice. “I took your nose on 6 days. 3 weeks I take the belt. Full camp I take your head,” he wrote on Twitter. Kamaru Usman meanwhile has accepted to give Jorge Masvidal a full fight camp prior to their rematch, telling Joe Rogan that he wants to fight The Gamebred at his peak and shut him down for good.

Jorge Masvidal next fight: Masvidal says title bout is happening this September

The rumours of Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman 2 got bigger after the champion called the BMF out following his recent win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258. UFC president Dana White was also on board with the idea with reports adding that the two could also mentor the upcoming season of TUF. However, while White didn’t confirm the bout, Jorge Masvidal shocked the world by claiming that the rematch could happen in September this year.

“Right now I’m focused on me fighting for the belt, which is going to be in August/September, actually September, we just got word on this,” Masvidal told media after the Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim bout.

Jorge Masvidal next fight: Kamaru Usman’s manager on Masvidal’s claims

A day after Masvidal made the major announcement, Kamaru Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, shot down the reports, telling MMA Fighting that the bout is not a done deal yet, asking the Gamebred to “sit down” and focus on his wrestling. While saying Masvidal “doesn't decide anything,” Abdelaziz claimed that everything depends on Kamaru Usman as he is the reigning champion. “When the champ makes a decision maybe he will give them an opportunity but for now nothing [is] happening,” he concluded.

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube