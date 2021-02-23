Jseth Owens Apologizes To Veteran Cam Newton After Heated Exchange During Charity Game

Jseth Owens created a storm on social media after the youngster was seen trash-talking New England Patriots Cam Newton at a 7-on-7 football tournament. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media, with many of Newton's peers criticising Owens and his behaviour. The youngster eventually came with an apology for the NFL star, after their back and forth exchange on Sunday.

Cam Newton apology: Jseth Owens hopes to be forgiven after back and forth exchange with Patriots star

Jseth Owens took to Twitter to apologise to Cam Newton following their back and forth exchange during a charity game on Sunday. The Cam Newton video went viral soon and was repeatedly taunted as a free-agent-to-be who was "about to be poor". The incident happened at a 7-on-7 football tournament, with Newton coaching his long-time team through his charitable foundation. Owens, who is part of Perkiomen Valley High School in Pennsylvania, apologised with a lengthy statement on social media.

He wrote that, "As a football player I let my competitive side get the best of me. I realize this can dictate my future as a young man having very big dreams/goals but I will not allow this to stop me from getting where I need to be". Owens further added that he meant no disrespect and didn't intend to go as far as he did during the interaction. "I want to express my deepest apologies to Cam Newton, my entire org, & my coaches for my actions at the 7v7 tournament this past weekend."

Cam Newton had shared an extended video of the exchange on Instagram, with an accompanying message that explained why he was seeking to speak with the player's father. He wrote, "People often forget as athletes that are often seen on TV are real dads, real friends, real brothers, real sons, real human beings. With that being said, when I attend tournaments all across the country with my all-star team, I have give]n my time, my energy and my expertise to these kids coming into our program for over 11 years and that is not what people want to hear or even want to see".

Newton further said, "People want to see me arguing with another young man and to see me 'get in my feelings.' But the truth is this, I impact kids' lives in a positive way. Make no mistake about it, I allow kids to realize their 'out' by using their football talents to get them to the next level and in most cases out of the hood." Newton spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots after nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. As for Owens, he plays running back and linebacker for Spring-Ford High School in Pennsylvania.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)