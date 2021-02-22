NFL's Patrick Mahomes, Fiancée Brittany Matthews Announce Birth Of Their First Child

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, welcomed their first child into the world on Saturday. The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, with matching Instagram posts on Sunday. Mahomes and Matthews, both 25 years old, began dating while they were in high school in Whitehouse, Texas. They got engaged in September 2020 after Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring for the Chiefs' win earlier that year.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews welcome first child, a baby girl

On Sunday, Super Bowl LIV champion and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Instagram to reveal that he became a father for the first time. “Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21,” the NFL superstar captioned a picture on Instagram, which depicted a close-up shot of Mahomes, Brittany and baby Skylar's hands. Matthews had a necklace on which read the baby's name 'Sterling'. Brittany shared the same photo, adding that the baby girl weighed 6 lbs 11 oz at the time of birth.

In September 2020, Mahomes and Brittany had revealed they were set to become parents for the first time with the latter showing their baby-to-be in an ultrasound photo. “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the 25-year-old had captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. Mahomes had also shared the same photos to his own account and had captioned them with a heart emoji.

Just a couple of days ago, Brittany posted photos of a maternity shoot she had done with Mahomes. In the first batch of pictures, the couple was surrounded by an all-blue background and it led to many believing that they were having a baby boy. However, Brittany spilt the beans a short time later though, posting more pics of herself in a pink room and writing, "Ready to meet you, baby girl."

According to reports from TMZ, Brittany and Mahomes started dating in the year 2012 at Whitehouse High School when the professional football player was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior. While they went to separate colleges — Texas Tech for the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and the University of Texas for his then-girlfriend — they managed to stay together. Shortly after their engagement in September 2020, after Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, the pair announced they were having a baby.

Image Credits - Patrick Mahomes Instagram