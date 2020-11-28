Khabib Nurmagomedov Comeback Rumours Gain Momentum Following Press Conference Announcement

Almost a month ago, Khabib Nurmagodev defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to extend his unbeaten record to 29. What most did not expect, was for the Russian icon to retire soon after the fight. In a move to honour his late father, Nurmagomedov retired, leaving the world perplexed. Many contemplated his move, wondering if the UFC champion would be back for one last round to extend his record to 30.

Khabib press conference hints at a UFC comeback?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will make a Press Conference in Moscow, December 2nd.



👀 pic.twitter.com/9aqru1v12h — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) November 26, 2020

While The Eagle has been firm about his decision to end his career, people have speculated his return constantly, hoping for him to round off the number to 30. On Friday, his team confirmed the press conference. The 31-year-old will be speaking with the media to discuss various "new projects".

The meeting will be held on December 2, where everyone will be asking questions about new projects "that have and will be announced". Some have even hinted at him fighting Georges St-Pierre, which he had spoken about before announcing the retirement. However, his father's passing away seems to have changed his decision.

This follows his message some days ago, which was addressed to Dana White. "See you soon Dana White," Nurmagomedov wrote, which took the MMA world by storm, giving rise to various rumours and speculations. White too responded to his message, stating that he is looking forward to meeting Nurmagomedov.

Fans speculate Khabib UFC return over press conference announcement

Khabib comeback? — Sung Jin Woo (@JustCallMeBeeek) November 24, 2020

Khabib is really trying hard to comeback lol. — Nitesh Mishra (@Notoriousgtm02) November 23, 2020

Comeback Khabib let us witness your greatness in the octagon again 🐐 — Korokaminari (@korokaminari) November 27, 2020

Dana White, while speaking to TMZ, spoke about the UFC legend making a comeback to the octagon. “If I had to make a bet, and I'm a betting man - I would bet he does [return], so, yeah, I think he will,” White said. He added that as of now, Nurmagomedov is still the lightweight champion, and will be a part of the promotion.

Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, spoke about the "never-ending story" of his UFC return. As per the undefeated Eagle, he has no left to fight anymore. “There will always be rumours about my comeback because Dana White or other promoters who could replace him in the future will always want me to fight,” Nurmagomedov told BT Sport.

(Image credits: AP)