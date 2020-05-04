KIH Vs KIA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Korean Baseball League Live Game Info

Nexen Heroes will take on Kia Tigers in the Korean Baseball League 2020 on May 5, 2020. The match will be played in South Korea and will commence at 10:30 AM IST. Fans can play the KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction, the KIH vs KIA Dream11 top picks and KIH vs KIA Dream11 team.

KIH vs KIA Dream11 team

KIH vs KIA Dream11 top picks

Byeon Sang-kwon (Captain) Taylor Motter (Vice-captain) Jung Hyun-min Yoo Min-sang Choi Jeong-yong

KIH vs KIA Dream11 team: Full Squad

KIH vs KIA Dream11 team: Nexen Heroes full squad

Byeon Sang-kwon, Lim Ji-yeol, Heo Jeong-hyeop, Jung Jae-won, Kim Gyu-min, Kim Shin-hoe, Lee Jung-hoo, Lee Taek-keun, Lim Byeong-wuk, Park Joon-tae, Park Jeong-eum, Park Ju-hong, Park Dong-hyeok, Song Woo-hyun, Jeon Byung-woo, Jung Hyun-min, Kim Eun-sung, Kim Ha-seong, Kim Hye-sung, Kim Joo-hyung, Kim Soo-hwan, Kim Jun-yeon, Kim Byeong-hwi, Lee Myung-gi, Moon Chan-jong, Taylor Motter, Kim Woong-bin, Park Byung-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Shin Joon-woo, Ahn Woo-jin, Jake Brigham, Jo Sang-woo, Jo Young-gun, Choi Won-tae, Han Hyun-hee, Jo Duk-gil, Eric Jokisch, Kim Dong-jun, Kim Jae-woong, Kim Sang-su.

KIH vs KIA Dream11 team: Kia Tigers full squad

Lee Chang-jin, Oh Seon-woo, Choi Hyung-woo, Kim Ho-ryeong, Lee Eun-chong, Lee Jin-young, Lee Woo-sung, Moon Sun-jae, Na Ji-wan, Preston Tucker, Yoo Jae-shin, Lee In-han, Park Jung-woo, Choi Jeong-yong, Choi Jung-min, Choi Won-joon, Hwang Dae-in, Hwang Yoon-ho, Kim Joo-chan, Kim Sun-bin, Ko Jang-hyuk, Park Chan-ho Sr, Yoo Min-sang, Na Joo-hwan, Hong Jong-pyo, Jang Yeong-seok, Kim Gyu-seong, Lee Won-bin, Min Gyeong-nam, Park Jin-doo, Park Jung-woo Sr, Park Min, Cha Myung-jin, Ha Joon-young, Hong Gun-hee, Hong Won-bin, Hwang In-joon, Im Ki-young, Jeon Sang-hyun, Kim Ki-hoon, Kim Myung-chan, Kim Seung-beom, Kim Yoon-dong, Ko Young-chang.

KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction

Our KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction is that Kia Tigers will win this game.

Note: The KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction, KIH vs KIA Dream11 top picks and KIH vs KIA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KIH vs KIA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.