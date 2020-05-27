KSI Expresses Interest In Facing Jake Paul In A YouTube Boxing Contest

YouTuber turned boxer KSI is all set for a new challenge as he recently called out Jake Paul for a blockbuster boxing contest. After vanquishing Logan Paul in their rematch, KSI had been vocal about wanting to step in the boxing ring again. However, with the pandemic shutting down sports all over the world, those plans had to be put on hold. While a few sports leagues are back in action with the likes of UFC hosting live events, KSI once again hinted at a return, albeit opposite Jake Paul for a YouTube boxing contest.

KSI vs Jake Paul: KSI calls out Jake Paul for a YouTube boxing contest

In the recent episode of Talk the Talk, KSI stated that he is looking forward to facing Jake Paul in the ring. Since KSI has already notched a victory opposite Logan Paul, it appears that the American YouTuber wants to seal the rivalry by finishing it with a win against Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul. However, neither Logan Paul nor Jake Paul has responded to the offer yet.

“I am aiming for Jake Paul, I want to fight him- It’s going to happen. I need to finish off the YouTube boxing” said KSI to Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew.

Since the emergence of YouTube boxing, KSI, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul have been three constants in the event. However, a lot of mainstream boxers have already slammed the idea of glorifying amateur boxers and YouTubers. Despite this, YouTube boxing has experienced a steady rise with successful PPV events like “KSI vs Logan Paul” and “KSI vs Logan Paul II”.

KSI vs Jake Paul: How did KSI vs Logan Paul go?

KSI and Logan Paul have faced each other twice. The original contest in Manchester Arena on August 25, 2018, saw both contestants go the distance and the fight was declared a draw. However, KSI bounced back and defeated Logan Paul in their rematch on November 9, 2019, at the Staples Center. Since then, KSI and Logan Paul have been teasing a trilogy fight. However, as things stand, it appears that KSI has lost interest in facing Logan Paul and is eager to lock horns with Jake Paul in order to put on another show in YouTube boxing.

