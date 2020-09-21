LAA Vs TR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLB Live

Los Angeles Angels will battle it out against Texas Rangers in the Major League Baseball (MLB) in what will be the fourth consecutive fixture between the two teams. The game will be played on Monday, September 21, 2020 (Tuesday according to IST). Here is our LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction, preview, LAA vs TR Dream11 top picks and other details of the game.
😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/7YqwF5ZVgf— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 20, 2020
After two consecutive victories against Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels were finally defeated in the previous game that was played on Monday. Los Angeles Angels occupy the fourth spot in the AL West table with 23 victories and a humiliating 31 defeats this campaign. On the other hand, Texas Rangers are placed fifth on the table, having managed 19 victories and a disastrous 34 defeats throughout the course of the season.
Los Angeles Angels: Matt Andriese, Jacob Barnes, Jaime Barria, Cam Bedrosian, Dylan Bundy, Ty Buttrey, Griffin Canning, Andrew Heaney, Mike Mayers, Hoby Milner, Felix Pena, Noe Ramirez, Hansel Robles, Patrick Sandoval, Julio Teheran, Anthony Bemboom, Max Stassi, David Fletcher, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon, Luis Rengifo, Andrelton Simmons, Jared Walsh, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Shohei Ohtani
Texas Rangers: Kolby Allard, Wes Benjamin, Jesse Chavez, Kyle Cody, Demarcus Evans, Kyle Gibson, Nick Goody, Taylor Hearn, Jimmy Herget, Jonathan Hernandez, John King, Jordan Lyles, Lance Lynn, Brett Martin, Rafael Montero, Sam Huff, Jeff Mathis, Sherten Apostel, Derek Dietrich, Ronald Guzman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rougned Odor, Nick Solak, Anderson Tejeda, Eli White, Willie Calhoun, Joey Gallo, Leody Taveras
Outfielders: Mike Trout, Danny Santana, Scott Heineman
Infielders: Anthony Rendon, Albert Pujols, Elvis Andrus, Derek Dietrich
Pitcher: Andrew Heaney
Catcher: Max Stassi
Los Angeles Angels: Anthony Rendon, Andrew Heaney
Texas Rangers: Danny Santana, Elvis Andrus
Los Angeles Angels, citing the recent run of form, come into this game as the favourites against Texas.
