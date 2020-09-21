LAA Vs TR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLB Live

Los Angeles Angels will battle it out against Texas Rangers in the Major League Baseball (MLB) in what will be the fourth consecutive fixture between the two teams. The game will be played on Monday, September 21, 2020 (Tuesday according to IST). Here is our LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction, preview, LAA vs TR Dream11 top picks and other details of the game.

LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Angel Stadium

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 1.40 am IST

LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction: LAA vs TR Dream11 preview

After two consecutive victories against Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels were finally defeated in the previous game that was played on Monday. Los Angeles Angels occupy the fourth spot in the AL West table with 23 victories and a humiliating 31 defeats this campaign. On the other hand, Texas Rangers are placed fifth on the table, having managed 19 victories and a disastrous 34 defeats throughout the course of the season.

LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction: LAA vs TR Dream11 team, squad list

Los Angeles Angels: Matt Andriese, Jacob Barnes, Jaime Barria, Cam Bedrosian, Dylan Bundy, Ty Buttrey, Griffin Canning, Andrew Heaney, Mike Mayers, Hoby Milner, Felix Pena, Noe Ramirez, Hansel Robles, Patrick Sandoval, Julio Teheran, Anthony Bemboom, Max Stassi, David Fletcher, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon, Luis Rengifo, Andrelton Simmons, Jared Walsh, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Mike Trout, Justin Upton, Shohei Ohtani

Texas Rangers: Kolby Allard, Wes Benjamin, Jesse Chavez, Kyle Cody, Demarcus Evans, Kyle Gibson, Nick Goody, Taylor Hearn, Jimmy Herget, Jonathan Hernandez, John King, Jordan Lyles, Lance Lynn, Brett Martin, Rafael Montero, Sam Huff, Jeff Mathis, Sherten Apostel, Derek Dietrich, Ronald Guzman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rougned Odor, Nick Solak, Anderson Tejeda, Eli White, Willie Calhoun, Joey Gallo, Leody Taveras

LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction: LAA vs TR Dream11 team

Outfielders: Mike Trout, Danny Santana, Scott Heineman

Infielders: Anthony Rendon, Albert Pujols, Elvis Andrus, Derek Dietrich

Pitcher: Andrew Heaney

Catcher: Max Stassi

LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction: LAA vs TR Dream11 top picks (star players)

Los Angeles Angels: Anthony Rendon, Andrew Heaney

Texas Rangers: Danny Santana, Elvis Andrus

LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Angels, citing the recent run of form, come into this game as the favourites against Texas.

Note: The LAA vs TR Dream11 prediction is bases on our own analysis. The LAA vs TR Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Los Angeles Angels Twitter