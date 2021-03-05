Les Miles Accused Of Misbehaving, Kissing Female Students Reveals LSU Investigation

An internal investigation at Louisiana State University accused former coach Les Miles of inappropriate behaviour toward female students. Miles was accused of contacting female students and meeting them off campus and behaving inappropriately. The investigation also had Les Miles banned and he was subsequently ordered to stop hiring student employees to babysit and was not allowed to be alone with them.

Les Miles football coach: Former LSU coach accused of misbehaving with female students in 2013

According to an internal investigation conducted by LSU as obtained by USA Today and ESPN, Les Miles was accused of contacting female students via Facebook and text, meeting them off campus alone and kissing at least one of them. The Les Miles investigation report said that the 67-year-old strongly denied kissing the student and said he didn't do anything wrong, that he was mentoring young women at the university. The Athletic Department staff cited Miles for saying that a female student employee who helped lure top recruits to the football team "needed to have a certain look," further implying that meant attractive, blond and fit. According to the report, if existing student employees didn't fit that description, they should be given "fewer hours or fired".

A lot of focus on whether Les Miles kissed or touched a LSU female student worker inappropriately. Rightfully so.



But I have a question about his "attractive, fit, blonde" standard for female students workers who helped recruit football players.... pic.twitter.com/60rfAnC7L0 — Julie O'Donoghue (@JSODonoghue) March 5, 2021

Les Miles was accused of texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career, according to an internal investigative report released by LSU on Thursday. The investigation, done by an outside law firm on behalf of LSU in 2013, did not find that Miles had sexual relationships with any of the women but it found his behaviour inappropriate. The University decided to issue Miles a letter of reprimand and required him to sign forms stating that he had read and understood the school’s policies. He was also ordered to stop hiring student employees to babysit, cease being alone with them, and attend eight, one-hour sessions with an attorney and pay for it out of his own pocket.

The Husch Blackwell report, which is slated to be released publicly on Friday, is expected to reveal even more about Miles’ conduct during his time at LSU, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the probe. In 2013, Miles and LSU took steps to ensure the records remained secret, according to a letter released with the investigative report. The 67-year-old is now the head coach at the University of Kansas, who were in the process of reviewing the investigative report. Miles served as LSU’s head football coach from 2005 to 2016, leading the Tigers to the national championship game twice, winning it in 2007.

(Image Courtesy: AP)