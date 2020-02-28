Muhammad Ali's Daughter Picks Her Side In Potential Khabib Vs McGregor Rematch

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov changed the entire landscape of the MMA community and made the UFC world split into two halves in 2018. While a lot of people claim Khabib Nurmagomedov will emerge as the winner if he faces Conor McGregor again, there are a number of veterans who believe Conor will avenge his loss in the much-awaited Khabib vs McGregor rematch. In the meantime, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Rasheda Ali has revealed her thoughts over the potential Khabib vs McGregor rematch. Surprisingly, Muhammad Ali’s daughter believes Conor McGregor would beat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch, despite calling herself a Khabib fan.

UFC news: Muhammad Ali’s daughter backs up Conor McGregor over Khabib Nurmagomedov

During an interview with RT Sport, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Rasheeda Ali went on to claim to be a huge fan of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Conor McGregor’s spectacular performance against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has seemingly impressed Rasheeda Ali and she believes Conor McGregor can take the fight Khabib in the mega-rematch. However, Ali acknowledges the fact that Khabib is one of the best grapplers in MMA and she believes he can change the momentum of a fight at any point.

"I think it could go either way. The way Conor looked against the Cowboy, I was blown away. I couldn't believe it. He looked amazing," Ali said. "We're huge Khabib fans. I like his style. It could go either way, honestly... Once the fight gets there, it could turn on a dime. "Conor might be able to take it back, who knows? I think they equally have a chance to be victorious in that fight. I can't wait to see it." said Rasheeda Ali to RT Sport.

UFC news: Khabib vs McGregor rematch likely?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be defending his lightweight strap against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is yet to announce his upcoming opponent. While Dana White has shown interest in setting up the Khabib vs McGregor rematch, Khabib is reportedly uninterested to run it back with Conor. According to reports, the Dagestani was offered $100 million to fight Conor McGregor in Saudi Arabia. However, Khabib reportedly refused the offer and chose to go with the UFC rankings.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of RT Sport and UFC.com)