NFL Combine 2020: How To Watch The NFL Combine, All Live Streaming Details And Schedule

The NFL Combine 2020 is gathering attention as franchises in the NFL pay keen attention to the prospects of the 2020 class. With the likes of Justin Herbert, Jonathan Taylor and numerous others in action, NFL scouts will have their work cut out for them at the ongoing NFL Combine 2020. Here are the details on the live streaming and live coverage of the NFL Combine 2020.

NFL Combine 2020: NFL Combine schedule

The star attractions of the NFL Combine 2020 i.e. quarterbacks will take the field on the field on Day 1 of Combine action after putting the myriad formalities away. The likes of tight ends, quarterbacks and wide receivers will look to catch the eye of NFL scouts on Thursday, February 27. The supports staff of the attack, the place kickers, special teams, offensive linemen, and running backs will be in action on the second day of on-field workouts on Friday, February 28.

Defensive linemen and linebackers will take follow the key men in offence on Day 3 of on-field workouts of the NFL Combine 2020. The NFL Combine 2020 will be rounded up by the defensive backs on Day 4.

With NFL Scouting Combine officially kicking off today, here’s a complete breakdown of the schedule for the week: pic.twitter.com/6RGX6ot0Uj — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) February 24, 2020

NFL Combine 2020: NFL Combine streaming details

The NFL Combine schedule details the on-field workout timeline for the prospects of the 2020 class. The NFL Combine streaming will be available on the official site of the NFL. NFL Combine streaming is also available via the NFL App or the NFL Network app. The NFL Combine 2020 will be aired on the NFL Network.

Official #NFLCombine QB measurements:



Tallest: Justin Herbert, 6-6 1/4



Shortest: Tua Tagovailoa, 6-0



Largest hand: Brian Lewerke, 10 5/8



Smallest hand: Kevin Davidson, 8 1/4 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 24, 2020

The likes of Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa were in the headlines early in the NFL Combine 2020 week. Joe Burrow's hand measured at nine inches from thumb to pinky, throwing red flags for NFL scouts. Tua Tagovailoa, on the other hand, measured in at six feet even. This also threw up red flags for scouts at the NFL Combine, with NFL scouts usually looking at larger first-round quarterbacks.

