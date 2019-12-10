The Debate
Odell Beckham Jr. Sports Furry Cleats To Endorse Cleveland Animal Shelter

other sports

NFL 2019-20: Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. wore furry cleats to support the animal shelter – Berea Animal Rescue Friends, located in Cleveland.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Odell Beckham Jr

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. wore furry cleats on Sunday to support Berea Animal Rescue Friends. Berea Animal Rescue Friends is a local animal rescue shelter, which is located in Cleveland. OBJ's golden furry cleats were called Pawsitively Fierce. He wore them during the warmup before the Browns' game against Cincinnati Bengals. The cleats had dog-ear flaps at the ankles and Beckham's initials embroidered on the kicks. 

Also read | Odell Beckham Jr trade rumours: Cleveland Browns squash trade links, off-field drama

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. supports Berea Animal Rescue Shelter

Also read | Odell Beckham Jr has been playing through sports hernia, will undergo surgery offseason

During the Battle of Ohio, Beckham caught two passes for 39 yards in the Browns' 27-19 victory against the Bengals. Many NFL players attended and participated in the campaign. Recently, Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield wore cleats to support the Special Olympics campaign. He also supported Rayden Overbay, the 12-year-old kid with special needs from Oklahoma, who was bullied in a viral video released earlier this year. 

Also read | Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly issues 'come and get me' plea for Cleveland Browns exit

NFL: Odell Beckham Jr's future with the Cleveland Browns

Earlier, NFL reports questioning OBJ's future with the Browns were making the rounds. A popular sports channel also commented on Beckham and the Browns' contract not ending on a good note. Beckham then took to Twitter and stated that he was happy with the Browns and is hopeful for better results like everyone else. 

Also read | Odell Beckham Jr moving away from Cleveland Browns? Patriots trade rumours circle NFL

Published:
