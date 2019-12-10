Odell Beckham Jr. Sports Furry Cleats To Endorse Cleveland Animal Shelter

Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. wore furry cleats on Sunday to support Berea Animal Rescue Friends. Berea Animal Rescue Friends is a local animal rescue shelter, which is located in Cleveland. OBJ's golden furry cleats were called Pawsitively Fierce. He wore them during the warmup before the Browns' game against Cincinnati Bengals. The cleats had dog-ear flaps at the ankles and Beckham's initials embroidered on the kicks.

OBJ’s will wearing these for My Cause My Cleats today, supporting Berea Animal Rescue pic.twitter.com/p1dO3dLxHo — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 8, 2019

Baker Mayfield’s My Cause My Cleats for this weekend are supporting Rayden Overbay, the 12-year-old with special needs from Yukon, Okla., who was shown being bullied in a video that went viral earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/Y8Vs82YCUK — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 6, 2019

During the Battle of Ohio, Beckham caught two passes for 39 yards in the Browns' 27-19 victory against the Bengals. Many NFL players attended and participated in the campaign. Recently, Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield wore cleats to support the Special Olympics campaign. He also supported Rayden Overbay, the 12-year-old kid with special needs from Oklahoma, who was bullied in a viral video released earlier this year.

Ok😑😑😑... I NEVER said I was not happy in Cleveland, just like everyone else I’m hopeful for better results. Period. Next story plzz 😭 ... — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 6, 2019

Earlier, NFL reports questioning OBJ's future with the Browns were making the rounds. A popular sports channel also commented on Beckham and the Browns' contract not ending on a good note. Beckham then took to Twitter and stated that he was happy with the Browns and is hopeful for better results like everyone else.

